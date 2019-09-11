By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Business Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling nearly 3.8 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S and Canada to fix a brake problem that has been linked to 113 accidents and 13 injuries. The company is recalling 3.46 million vehicles in the U.S., and it recalled another 310,000 in Canada back in June. GM said global numbers for the recall weren't available, reports The recall was triggered after GM told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that as the pump in the power-assist brake ages, the vacuum created decreases over time, This could lead to an increased stopping distance and the risk of a crash. General Motors said dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers. Owners were to be notified starting Sept. 6. Chevrolet cars are seen at a GM dealership in Miami in this file photo CARLOS BARRIA, Reuters The NHTSA began investigating the brake problem in November of last year. The agency provided General Motors with additional field reports in July, prompting the automaker to issue the recall. The NHTSA said in a statement the “vehicles may experience brake boost failure, which would require increased brake pedal effort, leading to a hard brake pedal feel, and potentially increased stopping distance.” In related news, GM is also recalling 270,000 additional U.S. vehicles in three smaller recalls, including 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibu cars with 1.5L turbo engines due to an error in the engine control module software. This issue could cause the fuel injectors to become disabled, Additionally, 91,000 2019 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles are being recalled because the seatbelt-unfastened warning light does not come on for almost five seconds after the ignition is moved to the “on” or “start” position, which means they are not in compliance with federal motor safety regulations. The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2014 through 2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018, according to CNBC. The company is recalling 3.46 million vehicles in the U.S., and it recalled another 310,000 in Canada back in June. GM said global numbers for the recall weren't available, reports ABC News. The recall was triggered after GM told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that as the pump in the power-assist brake ages, the vacuum created decreases over time, This could lead to an increased stopping distance and the risk of a crash.General Motors said dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers. Owners were to be notified starting Sept. 6.The NHTSA began investigating the brake problem in November of last year. The agency provided General Motors with additional field reports in July, prompting the automaker to issue the recall.The NHTSA said in a statement the “vehicles may experience brake boost failure, which would require increased brake pedal effort, leading to a hard brake pedal feel, and potentially increased stopping distance.”In related news, GM is also recalling 270,000 additional U.S. vehicles in three smaller recalls, including 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibu cars with 1.5L turbo engines due to an error in the engine control module software. This issue could cause the fuel injectors to become disabled, reports Reuters. Additionally, 91,000 2019 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles are being recalled because the seatbelt-unfastened warning light does not come on for almost five seconds after the ignition is moved to the “on” or “start” position, which means they are not in compliance with federal motor safety regulations. More about General motors, brake issue, Recall, pickups and suvs, affect braking General motors brake issue Recall pickups and suvs affect braking