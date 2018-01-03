Special By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Business What does 2018 and beyond have in store for business technology? John Schwarz, the Co-Founder and CEO of Visier provides some insights. In a follow-up interview Digital Journal: In the previous interview you explained how Visier Workforce Intelligence is a cloud-based business analytics solution that lets large enterprises analyse and plan their workforce. What other services does Viser offer? John Schwarz: Visier has developed a complete solution for Workforce Intelligence which includes workforce analytics, talent acquisition analytics, learning and development analytics, benchmarking, and workforce planning. What we are trying to do at Visier is scan across the full spectrum of employee information which exists in multiple and disconnected HR systems to find answers to questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results. The information we use depends on what kinds of questions we are trying to answer. For example, when we look at quality of hire we will want to understand if employees stay, progress, and perform. This generally requires performance management, promotion, and retention data, which may be further augmented with hiring manager surveys or business measures of productivity. Visier’s approach is different: we source data from all the HR applications, whether on premise or in the cloud, regardless of their architecture or vendor who created the application. No matter the question, the user has one place to go to get an answer. All of the best practices business questions, metrics, algorithms, guided navigation, and visuals designed to specifically tell a story are included in the solution out-of-the-box. This is also how we power our machine learning algorithms which are used to improve the logic of our navigation and improve the precision of our predictions. Every new data element or user interaction makes the solution more accurate. DJ: What other projects are you working on? Schwarz: Our goal has always been to provide management with a window on the effectiveness of their processes, decisions, plans, and operations. With the knowledge we have gathered about employees, we are now working to surround it with information about the outcomes of the work the employees perform. The combination of the employee and business outcomes data will allow our future customers to have a complete perspective on the efficiency of their business and asset allocation. Bluetooth Mesh Networking Bluetooth SIG DJ: What other types of business related technology interests you? Schwarz: I am paying close attention to developments in both artificial intelligence and IoT technologies – both in how these technologies are impacting analytics as well as how they are shaping the larger macro-economic issues like employment and GDP. For workforce intelligence, AI–and more specifically–deep learning technologies will make it easier to match workforce supply with demand. With deep learning, algorithms are based on data generated by several layers of machine learning. This has been proven by data scientists to be up to 17 times more accurate than other methods. As a result, more organizations will use systems that leverage deep learning to make workforce predictions. By forecasting when, how many, and which employees are likely to leave, for example, businesses will be better able to plan for hiring. I am also observing very interesting developments in the use of IoT and workforce intelligence. One example is sociometric badges, wearable devices equipped with sensors that measure team interactions. When used as part of a larger organizational communications analysis, data gathered from sociometric badges can help businesses support the kinds of informal communication networks that lead to improved leadership, productivity and innovation. TOPIO, a humanoid robot, played ping pong at Tokyo International Robot Exhibition (IREX) 2009. Humanrobo DJ: How about artificial intelligence? Schwarz:AI and robotics have the potential to dramatically disrupt our society. Historically, automation was focused on hard, repetitive blue collar work and farming. Indeed, it was massively successful in doing this. Today, a relatively small group of people work in farming, extraction or manufacturing industries. Most now make their living in services and professional roles. However, with AI and robotics, virtually all managerial and professional work can be automated. This raises a very troubling question: if robotics indeed replaces all human services and AI replaces all human decisions where will future jobs come from? What will future economics looks like? Will the machines produce enough consumables and wealth for humans to take a permanent vacation? If the AI powered machines are smarter than humans, why would they want to generate support for completely unproductive humans? And if they did, is there any satisfaction or happiness to be obtained in living a life of constant leisure? Clearly, these are existential questions. We live in an extremely exciting point in the evolution of human capabilities. Focusing on these questions will hopefully allow us to shape the use of such technologies for the betterment of the world and for a continuing opportunity for humans to strive for happiness and immortality. John Schwarz, the Co-Founder and CEO of Visier , is responsible for the company’s overall strategy, culture and organization development. In an earlier interview , Schwarz explained about the business risks of corporate toxicity in the digital age, what companies can do to address this and the services that his company can offer.In a follow-up interview John Schwarz explains more about Visier's services and focuses on the most interesting technological developments for business. Schwarz is well-equipped for this. Prior to founding Visier, Schwarz led and doubled the size and profitability of Business Objects, from 2005 to 2010. This was through seven strategic acquisitions and a merger with SAP. Schwarz is a Director on the Boards of Synopsys, Teradata and Chairman of the Board of Avast as well as a former board member of SuccessFactors and Verity, and a member of the Dalhousie University Advisory Board.Visier has developed a complete solution for Workforce Intelligence which includes workforce analytics, talent acquisition analytics, learning and development analytics, benchmarking, and workforce planning.What we are trying to do at Visier is scan across the full spectrum of employee information which exists in multiple and disconnected HR systems to find answers to questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.The information we use depends on what kinds of questions we are trying to answer. For example, when we look at quality of hire we will want to understand if employees stay, progress, and perform. This generally requires performance management, promotion, and retention data, which may be further augmented with hiring manager surveys or business measures of productivity.Visier’s approach is different: we source data from all the HR applications, whether on premise or in the cloud, regardless of their architecture or vendor who created the application. No matter the question, the user has one place to go to get an answer. All of the best practices business questions, metrics, algorithms, guided navigation, and visuals designed to specifically tell a story are included in the solution out-of-the-box. This is also how we power our machine learning algorithms which are used to improve the logic of our navigation and improve the precision of our predictions. Every new data element or user interaction makes the solution more accurate.Our goal has always been to provide management with a window on the effectiveness of their processes, decisions, plans, and operations. With the knowledge we have gathered about employees, we are now working to surround it with information about the outcomes of the work the employees perform. The combination of the employee and business outcomes data will allow our future customers to have a complete perspective on the efficiency of their business and asset allocation.I am paying close attention to developments in both artificial intelligence and IoT technologies – both in how these technologies are impacting analytics as well as how they are shaping the larger macro-economic issues like employment and GDP.For workforce intelligence, AI–and more specifically–deep learning technologies will make it easier to match workforce supply with demand. With deep learning, algorithms are based on data generated by several layers of machine learning. This has been proven by data scientists to be up to 17 times more accurate than other methods. As a result, more organizations will use systems that leverage deep learning to make workforce predictions. By forecasting when, how many, and which employees are likely to leave, for example, businesses will be better able to plan for hiring.I am also observing very interesting developments in the use of IoT and workforce intelligence. One example is sociometric badges, wearable devices equipped with sensors that measure team interactions. When used as part of a larger organizational communications analysis, data gathered from sociometric badges can help businesses support the kinds of informal communication networks that lead to improved leadership, productivity and innovation.AI and robotics have the potential to dramatically disrupt our society. Historically, automation was focused on hard, repetitive blue collar work and farming. Indeed, it was massively successful in doing this. Today, a relatively small group of people work in farming, extraction or manufacturing industries. Most now make their living in services and professional roles.However, with AI and robotics, virtually all managerial and professional work can be automated. This raises a very troubling question: if robotics indeed replaces all human services and AI replaces all human decisions where will future jobs come from? What will future economics looks like? Will the machines produce enough consumables and wealth for humans to take a permanent vacation? If the AI powered machines are smarter than humans, why would they want to generate support for completely unproductive humans? And if they did, is there any satisfaction or happiness to be obtained in living a life of constant leisure?Clearly, these are existential questions. We live in an extremely exciting point in the evolution of human capabilities. Focusing on these questions will hopefully allow us to shape the use of such technologies for the betterment of the world and for a continuing opportunity for humans to strive for happiness and immortality. More about Business, Technology, Workplace, Artificial intelligence More news from Business Technology Workplace Artificial intellige...