By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is joining Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth as an adviser to help develop and launch a line of pot-based products for humans and animals, it said on Thursday.

Stewart, a lifestyle authority and television personality from the 1990s has joined Canopy Growth in an advisory position to assist with developing and positioning a broad new line of products for humans and pets, according to the press release.

Sequential Brands Group Inc, which owns the Martha Stewart media and merchandising properties, and Canopy Growth are going to make use of Stewart's expertise and knowledge of consumer products in the launch of products based on CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful "how-to" information for all aspects of everyday living – cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, holidays, healthy living and pets.

"I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living," Stewart said in a statement. "I'm especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people's beloved pets."

Bruce Linton, Canopy Growth Chairman, and co-CEO said in a statement: "As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we're talking about. Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal."

Stewart isn't the first celebrity that has partnered with the company. Tweed, a Canopy Growth subsidiary, partnered with Snoop Dogg in 2016. Currently, Snoop Dogg and Stewart star in a show together entitled "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

Canopy Growth currently has a licensing agreement with Snoop Dogg to sell "Leafs by Snoop" medical marijuana and is looking to develop CBD-based products to treat anxiety in animals. Shares of Sequential were up 28 percent in afternoon trading today.