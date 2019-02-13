The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years
with six-speed automatic transmissions. According to the company, a glitch is sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor to the automatic transmission, causing the truck to abruptly shift into first gear.
Ford has received five reports of accidents, including one report of a whiplash injury caused when the transmission suddenly down-shifted, reports CTV News Canada.
In a statement,
Ford says the affected 2011-13 F-150 vehicles were built at its Dearborn Assembly Plant, April 28, 2010, to Oct. 28, 2013, and Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 18, 2010, to Nov. 18, 2013.
The Ford F-150 is a top-selling truck in both Canada and the United States. Of the approximately 1.5 million trucks being recalled, 221,000 pickups were sold in Canada.
Owners will be notified on March 4
. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.
Safety recall for Lincoln Continental
Ford is also issuing a safety recall for select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for a door latch concern. Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor caused by a buildup of silicon contamination. This can cause the door latch to fail to engage.
This recall covers approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States, and about 1,200 in Canada. Dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors of the affected vehicles.