Ford's new Mustang is not only an SUV - It's all-electric

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Ford unveiled its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV on Sunday. With its emphasis on affordability and performance, the newest member of the Mustang family is expected to be comparable to Tesla's upcoming Model Y. This is the first vehicle to be based on Ford's new EV architecture as part of an $11 billion plan to develop 40 new all-electric and hybrid models by 2022, according to Ford claims the Mach-E will go from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds. The EV produces an estimated 459 horsepower with 612 lb.-ft. of torque and has two electric motors, one powering the back wheels and another powering the front. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 produces about 450 horsepower and the upcoming Tesla Model Y will be comparable to the Mach-E. As for the pricing and EV range, the Mach-E is also comparable to Tesla, And like Tesla models, the Mach-E also has varied price ranges. The basic version of the Mach-E will start at about $44,000, while the most expensive version, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition, will start at $60,000. Tesla's Model Y will have a price range of $47,000 to $60,000, according to Ford Motor Company The most exciting thing about these newer EVs is their range. The first-generation EVs were basically retrofitted versions of existing gas-powered models with battery packs that gave drivers a range of about 100 miles per charge, according to "Seeing 250 miles as a real thing has been kind of a game-changer in the electric car market," said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing for Consumer Reports. "There haven't been a lot of choices for a vehicle that really could take the place of a mainstream vehicle. It's a whole different animal now." Stephanie Brinley, a principal auto analyst for IHS Markit, sees the choices for consumers expanding before sales begin to take off. "The increased number of models with an electric drivetrain will contribute to an increase in sales in the U.S.," she said. "However, there is likely to be a period where the number of options will increase faster than demand and sales for each will be relatively low," she said. Ted Cannis, Ford's director of electrification. says the Mach-E will have the best driving dynamics of any SUV Ford has made yet. "It's a freaking rock star," he said.