Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. The recall includes over 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 149,652 in Canada. *Ford Edge, 2010, built in Oakville *Lincoln MKX, 2010 built in Oakville *Ford Ranger, 2010 and 2011 built in the Twin Cities *Ford Fusion, 2010 to 2012 built in the Hermosillo Assembly Plant *Lincoln MKZ, 2010 to 2012 built in the Hermosillo *Mercury Milan, 2010 and 2011 built in the Hermosillo *Ford Mustang, 2010 to 2014 built in Flat Rock To inflate their airbags, Takata uses ammonium nitrate to create an explosion. However, the chemical can deteriorate over time due to heat and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart the canister that is supposed to contain the force of the explosion- according to the One of the biggest auto recalls in American history centered around an exploding airbag found in millions of vehicles. The Takata brand airbag has a history of exploding and sending shrapnel flying upon impact. Over 11 million vehicles with this dangerous defect were recalled. CBS Evening News At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by the inflators. Ford Motors says it is not aware of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall. Dealers will replace the inflators, according to Ford will begin notifying vehicle owners on February 18, and the automaker has parts available for dealers to order, said spokeswoman Monique Brentley. In the past, when dealing with Takata recalls, there has been an issue with the availability of parts. Owners can go to Inflators are growing more dangerous As most vehicle owners should know, the Takata airbag problem is not new. Takata began making airbags in 1988 and, as of 2014, held 20 percent of the market. During 2013, several automakers began large recalls of vehicles due to In April and May 2013, a total of 3.6 million cars were recalled due to defective Takata airbags. All of those airbags were made at, or otherwise used inflator units manufactured by, Takata's Monclova Plant in Coahuila, Mexico. Deployed airbag Zen By June 2014, Takata finally admitted their Mexican subsidiary had mishandled the manufacture of explosive propellants and improperly stored chemicals used in airbags. Adding to the problem, their Mexican subsidiary, TK Holdings Inc, had failed to keep proper quality control records. In 2014, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) took over management of recalls involving Takata inflators. Three years later, according to an annual report from the government and a court-appointed monitor, over one-third of the inflators have yet to be replaced. Over 53 million vehicles across 12 vehicle brands have been recalled for "Airbags that could explode and potentially send shrapnel into the face and body of both the driver and front seat passenger"As of December 9, 2016, car manufacturers affected by this recall include Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks North America, Daimler Vans USA LLC, Dodge/Ram, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pontiac, Saab, Saturn, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen, according to the NHTSA.