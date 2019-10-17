No, Ford is not building 12,000 new electric vehicle charging stations. Working with EV charging companies Greenlots and Electrify America, Ford has put together a 12,000-strong charging station network, called the FordPass Charging Network.
The most useful of the charging stations will come from Electrify America, a Volkswagen Group subsidiary, Ford owners will have access to their DC fast-charging stations. Readers may remember that in July, Ford formed a closer alliance with VW
to share self-driving car resources, and the German automaker's electric-car platform for a Ford EV to be sold in Europe.
The charging network will include more than 12,000 charging stations with a total of 35,000 plugs in the United States and in some parts of Canada. Tesla has 4,375 public charging stations with about 15,000 plugs in the United States, according to the Department of Energy, according to CTV News Canada.
Electrify America announced it will install Tesla's Powerpack battery systems at over 100 charging stations across the U.S.
Electrify America
To be clear, the chargers themselves will work with many different cars, however, only Ford drivers will be able to use the FordPass app, according to CNN.
Ford EV owners can pay for charging using the FordPass app, avoiding the necessity of subscribing to individual charging networks.
Greenlots, a subsidiary of Shell, operates the software behind the app. Each station included in the network will also, when applicable, supply data showing drivers which stations are free and available to use. And one other prize to sweeten the deal - Ford EV owners will be granted two years of free charging
at stations included in the network.
If you're wondering if Ford is selling electric vehicles - no need to worry. In 2020, Ford plans on launching its "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV, It is the first vehicle Ford has ever offered that was designed, from the outset, as an electric vehicle. An electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup is also being developed.
This is the F-150 version available for 2019. It is not the all-electric F-150.
Ford Motors
Each future Ford electric car will also come with a standard charger for at-home charging, too. The company is working with Amazon Home Services to install at-home chargers for customers who buy a Ford electric vehicle. If using up to a 240-volt electrical outlet, charging adds about 23 miles per hour plugged in.
In May this year
, General Motors (GM) announced it was working on a plan with the construction company Bechtel to build a large network of public chargers across America.