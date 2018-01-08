By By Karen Graham 4 hours ago in Business Ford Motor Co. plans this spring to offer a diesel engine version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, looking to gain a marketing edge as its main rivals ramp up more efficient pickups of their own. “We’re confident we’ll get there,” David Filipe, Ford vice president of powertrain engineering, said at a briefing for media ahead of the official launch announcement, according to 2018 F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Ford Motor Co. The automotive industry has seen some major strides in aerodynamics and powertrain efficiency of late, and the new F-150 appears to be right up there with what folks are looking for in a Ford pickup. Ford's heavy-duty F-250 and F-350 pickup trucks have always had diesel engines, but its full-sized F-150's have not. Ford is hoping to pull customers away from Ram and Nissan, which both offer full-sized diesel pickup trucks. Just so folks know - the Ford F-150 pickup is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, reports Ford’s 3.0-liter engine features a variable geometry turbocharger that not only reduces turbo lag, but—perhaps more importantly—helps the motor generate peak torque at only 1,750 rpm. Ford Motor Co. The Diesel F-150 will cost between $2,400 and $4,000 more than a regular gasoline-powered pickup, depending on the model. The diesel engine will be manufactured at a Ford plant in Britain, according to Ford executives. The new diesel F-150 is geared toward people who tow large recreational or work trailers. Only about 5.0 percent of the 2018 models will be available with a diesel engine, at least until sales ramp up. The sale of big pickup trucks has surged in the U.S. over the past few years, due to gasoline prices stabilizing at less than $3.00 a gallon. In 2017, Ford sold 896,764 F-series trucks, more than in any year since 2005. 2018 F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Ford Motor Co. This does not mean Ford, General Motors and the Ram brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV aren't continuing to fight to claim that their brands offer the most fuel-efficient large pickup, even though these high-mileage models have limited availability or cost more than conventional gasoline-fueled trucks According to Ford executives , the new 250 horsepower, 440 lb-ft, 3.0-liter V6 diesel F-150 model will have a 10-speed transmission and achieve 30 miles per gallon highway fuel efficiency, a level comparable to some midsize cars.“We’re confident we’ll get there,” David Filipe, Ford vice president of powertrain engineering, said at a briefing for media ahead of the official launch announcement, according to Reuters The automotive industry has seen some major strides in aerodynamics and powertrain efficiency of late, and the new F-150 appears to be right up there with what folks are looking for in a Ford pickup. Ford's heavy-duty F-250 and F-350 pickup trucks have always had diesel engines, but its full-sized F-150's have not.Ford is hoping to pull customers away from Ram and Nissan, which both offer full-sized diesel pickup trucks. Just so folks know - the Ford F-150 pickup is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, reports CBS News. The Diesel F-150 will cost between $2,400 and $4,000 more than a regular gasoline-powered pickup, depending on the model. The diesel engine will be manufactured at a Ford plant in Britain, according to Ford executives. The new diesel F-150 is geared toward people who tow large recreational or work trailers.Only about 5.0 percent of the 2018 models will be available with a diesel engine, at least until sales ramp up. The sale of big pickup trucks has surged in the U.S. over the past few years, due to gasoline prices stabilizing at less than $3.00 a gallon. In 2017, Ford sold 896,764 F-series trucks, more than in any year since 2005.This does not mean Ford, General Motors and the Ram brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV aren't continuing to fight to claim that their brands offer the most fuel-efficient large pickup, even though these high-mileage models have limited availability or cost more than conventional gasoline-fueled trucks Jalopnik notes that the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has been going through some EPA emissions issues, and doesn’t even appear on the EPA’s website as a 2018 model. The 1500 EcoDiesel has 240 horsepower, 420 lb-ft of torque, and gets 27 mpg in two-wheel drive, with about 2,000 pounds lower towing capacity, and a nearly 400 pounds lower payload rating. More about Ford motor company, F150 pickup truck, diesel engine car, spring of 2018, 30 mpg More news from Ford motor company F150 pickup truck diesel engine car spring of 2018 30 mpg