According to Greg Layok, managing director with West Monroe, human behavior has always been the greatest barrier to digital transformation. But now, for the first time, behavior is changing faster than technology and this is key for post COVID-19. Layok and West Monroe have identified five tangible ways he has noticed that COVID-19 has positively impacted business, which will help to strengthen digital transformation strategies, including:

1. Accelerated decision making and alignment
2. Using more data – faster
3. Embracing agile approaches and getting comfortable with failing fast
4. Communicating and collaborating in an all-digital world
5. Getting to the point and focusing on value

In outlining these, Layok tells Digital Journal: "Over the past few weeks, executive teams have had to make major decisions rapidly, often without all the information they would have liked...Where internal "silos" are often a barrier to change, more multidisciplinary teams have come together in the past month than I've seen over my entire career. "

He adds that for businesses to realize value: "It is important to note that these "new" behaviors are interrelated. Their collective impact is a bright spot for executives in an otherwise incredibly challenging crisis. I've had more than a few clients tell me they wish they had always been able to work this way. Moving fast is both rewarding and fun."

It is also important for businesses to learn from what has happened to cement the new behaviors, as Layok states: "But human nature has a way of falling back on what we know and what is comfortable. My challenge is this: Learn from this experience and be intentional about evolving the way you work going forward."

Layok feels that this the shift is not because businesses have suddenly came upon new ways of communicating remotely or adopted new AI capabilities. Instead, the current coronavirus pandemic has forced people and companies to work differently. As a result, companies are finally achieving the goals they have long strived for under the banner of "digital transformation."