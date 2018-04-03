Five tips for getting the most out of remote working

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Remote working is becoming more common with many businesses, aided by new technologies and it is a style of working that is attractive to many millennials. A business analyst discusses how to manage remote working employees. Taking the U.K. as an example, statistics issued by the U.K. government, and analysed by the website Small Business, suggest How can employers best manage staff who work remotely, especially in ensuring that productivity remains high? Set Clear Expectations If employers are concerned that remote working employees won’t be as productive the advice is to set clear expectations. Here This can be achieved with goal setting and placing work milestones, so that tasks can be defined and delivered to plan. Relationships Matter The second tip is for managers of remote working staff to ensure that they keep in regular contact with their employees. This is because people like social interaction and keeping in touch helps the remote working employee to feel valued and this, in turn, aids productivity. Tools like instant messaging can help improve communication, as can regular phone calls. Be Available It is important for managers to schedule times in the day when they can be available to speak with remote employees. It’s important for managers to remember that remote employees cannot just pop in or pass by and see if the manager is free to discuss a point. This can be aided by scheduling slows in calendars. Communication Connection to the Organization It is important to reinforce messages to the remote employee about how the company is operating, since the employee will be some distance away. Since communication will not be face-to-face, unless there are regular video calls, communication needs to be particularly clear since the 'social cues' that make up a great deal of human interaction, will not be there to be interpreted.It is important to reinforce messages to the remote employee about how the company is operating, since the employee will be some distance away. Yet engaging with the company is important and this is linked to motivation and feeling part of a larger whole.