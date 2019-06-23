By By Tim Sandle 22 mins ago in Business From VR headsets designed to reduce traction in gaming tournaments to a platform designed to link designers with clients; and an AR app that places a potential product in your home environment, Australia is at the forefront of digital technology. 99 Designs Plattar An augmented reality app Vinomofo Wine remains a lucrative business and Nuraphone Imagine headphones that seamlessly adapt sound to each user? Such a device has been developed by Zero Latency Many virtual reality headsets suffer from the weight and ergonomic aspects which can restrict the user from moving his or head freely. As technology ecosystems flourish around the world, the Australian technology scene is similarly gathering pace. In 2018, there was $300 million in funding afforded to Australian tech companies. We profile five digital based startups that are making waves not only in Australia but globally. 99 Designs is a system designed to connect designers with customers, based around an interactive approach to collaboration using online technology. The system enables clients to post their design briefs to designers to pitch to. The competitive process enable different solutions to be posted by creatives, providing clients with a selection of different options top choose from. The company, founded by Matt Micklewicz and Mark Harbottle, has raised $45 million to date.An augmented reality app from Plattar , together with a software system, is intended to enable the user to place potential products for the home or the office within the right context. The intuitive nature of the AR is driven by the company's founder, Robert Deans, who grew up with dyslexia and since visualization was the best way for him to asses the world, creating a situational AR system was the part of the driver for the business idea. The startup has worked with major players like Unilever and PwC.Wine remains a lucrative business and with Vinomofo the wine business has been combined with digital technology, in the form of a social network designed for wine lovers. The system is described as a mash-up of Etsy and Facebook, allowing wine to be sold and for the nuances of wine to be discussed. The company was founded by Justin Dry and Andre Elkmeier.Imagine headphones that seamlessly adapt sound to each user? Such a device has been developed by startup Nuraphone , combining expertise in engineering, acoustics and knowledge of human anatomy. The device was launched into the market via crowdfunding. The company has raise $25 million through investment.Many virtual reality headsets suffer from the weight and ergonomic aspects which can restrict the user from moving his or head freely. Zero Latency has developed sensors that track every movement enabling people to move freely. The sensors are designed for big VR gaming tournaments, and with offering warehouse scale, free-roam, multiplayer VR games. More about Startup, digital technology, Virtual reality More news from Startup digital technology Virtual reality