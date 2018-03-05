By By Karen Graham 11 hours ago in Business President Trump's new tariff on imported solar equipment has provided a golden opportunity for Tempe, Arizona-based thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar. With a share of 5.1 percent of worldwide PV production, "First Solar has been the beneficiary of its own ingenuity, as well as a broader policy environment that has rewarded the improvements it made to its technologies," said MJ Shiao, head of Americas at GTM Research. "It's one of the most innovative, business-savvy companies out there, as well as one of the luckiest." First Solar is developing a road map to drastically increase its production capacity. First Solar In looking a little closer at First Solar's latest earnings report last week, the company locked down a record 7.7 gigawatts-DC of net bookings last year. And so far in the A vast majority of the 7.7 GW of bookings in 2017 were in the U.S. because competitors couldn't guarantee It is expected that it will take three years to ship the company's current backlog - even with ramping up manufacturing capacity for its new, larger format Series 6 product, both in Ohio and overseas. And we must not forget the recent groundbreaking for the solar-battery peak power plant in Arizona and a sizable power plant in the tough-to-crack Georgia market. The Trump administration approved protective tariffs of up to 50% on imported solar panels and washing machines to protect domestic producers Joshua Blanchard, GETTY/AFP Not everyone is doing as well as First Solarr According to A week after President Trump announced the tariffs on solar products, China's JinkoSolar did indicate it was opening a new plant in the U.S. JinkoSolar said in a However, as of Monday, nothing has been officially confirmed, not even the location. Only two companies, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas and Texas-based Mission Solar, are hiring back employees who had been laid off over the tariff announcement. Enel Green Energy's "Stillwater" solar power plant in the United States. Enel Green Energy San Jose, California-based SunPower has already announced it has stopped a planned $20 million investment in manufacturing, which led to the loss of hundreds of new manufacturing jobs, most within Texas and California. Instead of going with the trend toward crystalline-silicon photovoltaics, a number of years ago, First Solar banked on cadmium-telluride solar technology , and low-and-behold, this one move has paid off big time for the company when these products were left out of the 30 percent tariff on imported crystalline-silicon PV cells and modules.With a share of 5.1 percent of worldwide PV production, cadmium-telluride (CdTe) technology accounted for more than half of the thin film market in 2013. Only two companies, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas and Texas-based Mission Solar, are hiring back employees who had been laid off over the tariff announcement.San Jose, California-based SunPower plans to reduce its non-manufacturing workforce by 150 to 250 employees by 2019 because American projects are seen as "uneconomical" now with the tariffs. And this is sad, to say the least. The American energy company designs and manufactures crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels based on an all-back-contact solar cell invented at Stanford University.SunPower has already announced it has stopped a planned $20 million investment in manufacturing, which led to the loss of hundreds of new manufacturing jobs, most within Texas and California.