PeopleBrowsr is a San Francisco based technology company, providing enterprise, government and Top Level Domain owners with the ability to launch their own blockchain integrated social networks. The firm has stated it has sold its BestTLD Pty Ltd subsidiary
to a company called The Best SAS, which is a Paris based company led by President, Cyril Fremont. The sale has been approved by ICANN
(Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), the nonprofit organization that is responsible for coordinating the maintenance and procedures of several databases related to the namespaces and numericalspaces of the Internet.
BestTLD Pty Ltd owns the .Best top level domain. The French company has distribution agreements with
GoDaddy, the American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company. In addition, BestTLD Pty Ltd has over 50 other domain registrars signed up.
The reason why the .Best TLD has been acquired is so that it can become the core component of a new decentralized social network. This network will use digital tokens for selected users. Here participants will be rewarded with a cryptocurrency in return for reviewing various products and services.
Commenting on the deal, Cyril Fremont - .BEST's CEO stated
: "French culture was always synonymous with best in class consumer products. So, .Best was the obvious choice for our "Digital Nation" project...we now own a Digital Territory (The .Best TLD), a Crypto-Currency (the BestCoin token) and a Community (our social network technology)."
Pre-registrations have now opened
, which means, according to Fremont: "New citizens of our Best Nation will have their own .Best website (where they own their data) and will be paid for their reviews in our Crypto."