First-generation solar electric car to be built in Sweden in 2020

The Sion has a top speed of 87 mph and 0 to 60 mph times of around nine seconds, Founded in 2016, Munich-based Sono Motors is a youngster in the automaker industry, however, this has not stopped them from moving ahead in developing a fully electrically driven car which has solar cells integrated into the bodywork.The announcement today marks the great strides the company has made in the development of its first-generation SEV. with production to start the second half of 2020 at the National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) facilities in Trollhättan. The facility previously had previously been used for the production of the Saab.NEVS acquired Saab in 2012, and the factory is currently being used to manufacture parts for other vehicles. Sono says it wants to manufacture 260,000 Sion SEVs over a period of eight years."In NEVS, we found the perfect partner for us," says Thomas Hausch, Chief Operating Officer, Sono Motors in a press release. "Together, we share a vision of intelligent and resource-conserving mobility. We also value our partner's specific expertise based on their many years of experience in traditional automobile development and production in combination with proven expertise in the area of electromobility."Just in time for today's announcement, Sono announced a major redesign in March that will make the SEV larger, wider and longer than its original version, and its iconic solar panels blend more seamlessly into the body.“After unveiling our first prototype in summer 2017, we continued to develop our solar integration technology, which we have been working on since 2016,” Mathieu Baudrit, head of research and development for solar integration at Sono Motors, said in a statement. “The production vehicle will feature full-surface integrated solar cells that are embedded in hard-wearing, resilient polymer and that contribute to the vehicle’s design aesthetic thanks to optimized color matching.”The first generation version of the Sion is expected to cost €25,000 ($28,351) for a five-door, five-seat car with 158 miles of WLTP-tested range from a 35-kilowatt-hour battery. The solar panels on the vehicle will add 21 miles to the Sion's range per day.Sono says this range with the solar panels is based on the average German's daily commute to work being about 10 miles. This means, according to Sono, that quite a number of commutes can be made just using sunlight. The vehicle also supports 50 kilowatts of charging over DC power.Starting with the exterior of the Sion , it is mainly made up of rust-proof polycarbonate that is scratch-resistant. The most unique feature is the car's solar cells. Its 330 solar cells are attached to the roof, bonnet and sides and its battery system will offer a range of around 250 km (155 miles) before it needs recharging.Thanks to the technology of bidirectional charging the Sion can not only generate but also provide energy. This feature turns the car into a mobile power station. Using a household plug, all common electronic devices with up to 2,7kW can be powered by the Sion. 