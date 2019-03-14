By By Karen Graham 42 mins ago in Business Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall about 965,000 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States and Canada that do not meet emissions standards and will replace their catalytic converters, officials said on Wednesday. The catalytic converters were shown to deteriorate during in-use driving tests by both the company and the EPA, leading to excessive levels of nitrogen oxide emissions that were above U.S. limits. "The issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency," the company said. "We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge." "EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in The US Environmental Protection Agency said a software allowed Fiat Chrysler vehicles to emit more nitrogen oxides than permitted Saul Loeb, AFP/File Because of the number of vehicles involved in the recall, the catalytic converters will be replaced in phases, at no cost to the vehicle owners. Owners can continue to drive their vehicles until they are fixed, says the EPA. The California Air Resources (CARB) Board said 50,000 California vehicles must be repaired, or drivers “will not be able to register their vehicles.” CARB said Fiat Chrysler’s “own data and test results confirmed that the catalytic converters in these vehicles were malfunctioning.” The impacted models are: 2011-2016 MY Dodge Journey (JC FWD) 2011-2014 MY Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (JS FWD) 2011-2012 MY Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT) 2011-2016 MY Jeep Compass / Patriot (MK FWD CVT) The recalls will occur in the following stages: 1. First quarter of 2019: Model Year 2011 2. Second quarter of 2019: Model Year 2012 3. Third quarter of 2019: Model Years 2013-2014 4. Fourth quarter of 2019: Model Years 2015-2016 The company will need to replace the catalytic converter in the recalled models, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday. The recall will affect about 863,000 U.S. vehicles and 103,000 Canadian vehicles, the company said.The catalytic converters were shown to deteriorate during in-use driving tests by both the company and the EPA, leading to excessive levels of nitrogen oxide emissions that were above U.S. limits."The issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency," the company said. "We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.""EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in the release. "We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation's laws designed to protect human health and the environment." Reuters is reporting that Fiat Chrysler, in a statement said the EPA's announcement “has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines.”Because of the number of vehicles involved in the recall, the catalytic converters will be replaced in phases, at no cost to the vehicle owners. Owners can continue to drive their vehicles until they are fixed, says the EPA.The California Air Resources (CARB) Board said 50,000 California vehicles must be repaired, or drivers “will not be able to register their vehicles.” CARB said Fiat Chrysler’s “own data and test results confirmed that the catalytic converters in these vehicles were malfunctioning.”2011-2016 MY Dodge Journey (JC FWD)2011-2014 MY Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (JS FWD)2011-2012 MY Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT)2011-2016 MY Jeep Compass / Patriot (MK FWD CVT)1. First quarter of 2019: Model Year 20112. Second quarter of 2019: Model Year 20123. Third quarter of 2019: Model Years 2013-20144. Fourth quarter of 2019: Model Years 2015-2016 More about Fiat chrysler, us and canada, Epa, excess emissions, catalytic converters Fiat chrysler us and canada Epa excess emissions catalytic converters nitrogen oxide