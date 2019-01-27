By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Ferrari has completed an extra lap to be awarded the title of the world’s strongest brand, according to a new survey. Amazon remains the world’s most valuable brand, and there’s been a strong performance from Microsoft. Chilling is not too hard in sub-zero temperatures at Davos Fabrice COFFRINI, AFP As well as Ferrari being in poll position, other strong brands include the auditing firms Deloitte, PwC, and EY (although KPMG is a little behind, having seen some controversies during the course of 2018, including an audit of the Only six Ferrari Pininfarina Sergios will be made and they're all spoken for, after Ferrari offered the cars to six of its top enthusiasts. Although not yet finalized, it will be based on this concept, which was shown at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. Pininfarina Ferrari was previously in the top spot in 2014. One reason why the company is back at the top is due to its diversification and it is now not only known for cars but for a range of items, from sunglasses to a luxury hotel (Maranello Village). Cars are still Ferrari’s main source of income and 2018 was deemed a success, with orders being taken for all of 2018’s car builds by May, including some pre-orders for 2019. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader Amazon.com, Inc. In terms of the moist valuable brands, Amazon is in ‘prime’ position due to a 25 percent increase in its valuation compared to a year ago. Amazon is now worth in the region of $187.9 billion. This is followed by Apple and Google. Amazon has a $30 billion lead over Apple. In terms of its ‘all things to all people’ services, there is no immediate rival to Amazon’s dominance. Furthermore, Amazon appears to be continuing to push into other sectors like insurance and healthcare. Notably, with the list of the ten most valuable brands, technology firms dominate, and Microsoft shows the fastest growth, rising in value by 47 percent year-on-year. Microsoft’s success is partly down to its transition to a cloud-centric business model. However, not all technology firms have seen a rise in valuation; Facebook, for instance, has seen its value fall after a year mired by scandals (see Digital Journal’s review of File photo: Black-clad masked vandals hurled rocks, paint and smoke bombs at Facebook's German headquarters, damaging its walls, front door and windows, in the northern port city of Hamburg on December 12, 2015. Bodo Marks, DPA/AFP The ten most valuable brands are (figures are the valuation in billions of dollars): 1. Amazon 150.8 2. Apple 146.3 3. Google 120.9 4. Samsung 92.3 5. Microsoft 81.2 6. AT&T 82.4 7. Facebook 76.5 8. ICBC 59.2 9. Verizon 62.8 10. China Construction Bank 56.8 In terms of significant changes, Walmart has fallen out of the top ten for the first time in ten years. Huawei Mate 9 Huawei Further down the list, the fastest growing brand by value is China’s iQiyi. Tye company, which offers a Netflix style service, is the world’s fastest-growing brand of 2019, increasing by 326 percent over a one-year period. In all, Chinese firms in the top 500 are collectively worth $1 trillion. The survey comes from the Brand Finance Global 500 2019, which measures the top five hundred brands across different measures. Brand Finance is an independent consultancy. The assessment is made using a metric called the Brand Strength Index. 