Farmako inks first deal to supply mass produced biosynthetic CBD

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Zenabis Global Inc. announced on Monday it has entered into an agreement for a three-year supply arrangement with leading German pharmaceutical research company Farmako for the supply of biosynthetically produced pure CBD isolate oil for sale in Canada. In an email sent to this journalist, Farmako will supply Zenabis with 36,000 kilograms of CBD isolates over an initial three-year period, commencing in the fourth-quarter of 2019. Zenabis will then offer the product through its Canadian medicinal and recreational brand distribution channels as well as in bulk for manufacturing purposes to other licensed producers. As part of the agreement, Farmako will import 5,000 kilograms per year of indoor medically grown cannabis from Zenabis to service Germany’s medical cannabis market over a minimum two-year time period. This is all contingent on the two companies being able to obtain EU export and Canadian import licenses for the recreational and medicinal markets in Canada. Should this not be possible, Farmako will construct a bioreactor at one of Zenabis' existing licensed facilities in Canada. The industrial production of cannabinoids is made easier using Farmako's biosynthetic bacterium. (Scene from Farmako video). Farmako GmbH Farmako founder and chief executive officer, Niklas Kouparanis, said in Being the first European company to enter into an agreement to sell CBD isolates to the Canadian market puts Farmako at a significant competitive advantage within the global market and also supports us in bridging the gap between cannabis and pharmaceuticals." "With our unique Continuous Bacterial Cannabinoid Biosynthesis (CBCB) method using our patented Bacterium Zynmomonas Cannabinoides®, we are able to produce nature-identical cannabinoids very effectively and at very low costs on a large scale," he added. Andrew Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis, stated, "While Zenabis is committed to producing both hemp- and cannabis-derived CBD products, we are thrilled to have signed the very first commercial agreement globally of its kind for the purchase of biosynthetic cannabinoids. We are purchasing the CBD isolates from Farmako at an incredibly low cost, which will allow us to tap into the rapidly growing Canadian CBD market by supplying products that will be priced much more competitively than current market offerings." Continuous Bacterial Cannabinoid Biosynthesis (CBCB) Farmako is a research-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Frankfurt, Hessen, Germany. The production of its biosynthetic CBD isolates is The tequila bacterium from a video produced by Farmako Farmako GmbH For pharmaceutical use, a big advantage of using Farmako's CBD isolate is that patients will benefit from standardized cannabis medicine. In contrast to using natural grown flowers, patients will always receive the same amount of the prescribed cannabinoid. Zenabis Global Inc. The Company owns six state-of-the-art indoor and greenhouse facilities across Canada, with four of the facilities fully outfitted for cannabis production. The remaining two facilities are currently generating revenue in the propagation and floral business and have applied for industrial hemp cultivation licenses. Zenabis has supply agreements and arrangements with eight Canadian provinces and one territory where the Company's recreational products are sold both online and in-store through government-owned cannabis stores. The remaining two facilities are currently generating revenue in the propagation and floral business and have applied for industrial hemp cultivation licenses.Zenabis has supply agreements and arrangements with eight Canadian provinces and one territory where the Company's recreational products are sold both online and in-store through government-owned cannabis stores.