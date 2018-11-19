Last week, a bombshell New York Times report detailed Facebook's involvement with a public-relations firm called Definers Public Affairs
Sandberg's response angered many communications and policy team members, according to The Journal.
Employees at Facebook are fuming at the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, after they were thrown under the bus over a smear campaign targeting the company's critics, including the billionaire George Soros, according to The Wall Street Journal
.
Last week, a bombshell New York Times report exposed the company's chaotic leadership and detailed Facebook's involvement with a public-relations firm called Definers Public Affairs
, which it said disseminated research to journalists linking the billionaire George Soros to anti-Facebook movements in the wake of fallout over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Though Sandberg has long had broad control over the Facebook teams that control communications and policy, both she and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have denied knowledge of the company's involvement with Definers
. Zuckerberg directly blamed Facebook's communications team, and Sandberg said she "should have" known the nature of the firm and the work it was conducting.
Sources familiar with the matter told The Journal that many people on teams under Sandberg's watch were angry over Sandberg's comments, given how closely they said Sandberg managed Facebook's media strategy.
On Friday, Sandberg said during an internal question-and-answer session that she took full responsibility for the communications team and their actions, The Journal added.
Facebook cut ties with Definers
less than 24 hours after The Times' story broke.
Zuckerberg blamed Sandberg for public outcry over the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year
, sources told The Journal, contributing to confrontations with Sandberg and other top Facebook executives.
