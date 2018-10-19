By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business EIT Digital has named Europe's ten best deep technology scaleups. This was part of the fifth edition of the EIT Digital Challenge. The winners were named during a final pitch event in Brussels. In all, two hundred firms from across twenty-four European Union countries applied to take part in the scheme. From this cohort, twenty-five companies were invited to be judged against an international expert panel at the event, which was held in Brussels during October 2018. The ten best scaleups received a year of dedicated growth support from the EIT Digital Accelerator. This award was valued at 50,000 euros (around $75,000). In addition, the first place of each category received a cash award of 50,000 euros. The winner of the Digital Wellbeing category was Utrecht-based Medtech scaleup The Digital Industry Enerbrain: This company seeks to turn wasteful buildings into smarter, healthier and more sustainable ones with an Internet of Things energy. Cargonexx: This is an intelligent transport network for long-distance truck transports across Europe. Digital Wellbeing Active Cues: The form makes serious games that stimulate physical and mental activity for people with cognitive challenges. Medicus AI: This is an artificial intelligence based platform that converts health data into an interactive experience. Digital Cities Toposens: The scaleup creates robust, ultra-low power and low-cost 3D ultrasound and radar sensors for smart buildings and autonomous vehicles. Understand.ai: The form develops training and validation data to make autonomous driving safe and reliable. Digital Finance Leveris: The fintech firm develops modular, non-legacy banking-as-a-platform solution architected to address the challenges facing banks today. Kasko: This is an end-to-end insurance platform allowing insurers to design, distribute and run digital products. Digital Infrastructure Baffin Bay Networks: The devops firm creates a subscription-based cyber security service in the cloud. EasyBroadcast: This new media company seeks to solve the cost and quality challenges of broadcasters by streaming video and audio content. The The aim of the EIT Digital Challenge was to identify the best scaleups (defined as the fastest growing and most lucrative startups, ready to scale their operations). This was across five deep technology areas: Digital Industry, Digital Wellbeing, Digital Cities, Digital Finance and Digital Infrastructure.In all, two hundred firms from across twenty-four European Union countries applied to take part in the scheme. From this cohort, twenty-five companies were invited to be judged against an international expert panel at the event, which was held in Brussels during October 2018. The ten best scaleups received a year of dedicated growth support from the EIT Digital Accelerator. This award was valued at 50,000 euros (around $75,000). In addition, the first place of each category received a cash award of 50,000 euros.The winner of the Digital Wellbeing category was Utrecht-based Medtech scaleup Active Cues . This was awarded for the company's care innovation device Tovertafe. This device creates playful, interactive light projections that entice children, adults, and older people to get moving and have fun together. This type of technology can assist with people living with dementia , for example, or children with learning difficulties.The full set of results is Enerbrain: This company seeks to turn wasteful buildings into smarter, healthier and more sustainable ones with an Internet of Things energy.Cargonexx: This is an intelligent transport network for long-distance truck transports across Europe.Active Cues: The form makes serious games that stimulate physical and mental activity for people with cognitive challenges.Medicus AI: This is an artificial intelligence based platform that converts health data into an interactive experience.Toposens: The scaleup creates robust, ultra-low power and low-cost 3D ultrasound and radar sensors for smart buildings and autonomous vehicles.Understand.ai: The form develops training and validation data to make autonomous driving safe and reliable.Leveris: The fintech firm develops modular, non-legacy banking-as-a-platform solution architected to address the challenges facing banks today.Kasko: This is an end-to-end insurance platform allowing insurers to design, distribute and run digital products.Baffin Bay Networks: The devops firm creates a subscription-based cyber security service in the cloud.EasyBroadcast: This new media company seeks to solve the cost and quality challenges of broadcasters by streaming video and audio content.The EIT Digital Accelerator is a pan European team of distributed business developers and fundraising experts who operate across fifteen cities in Europe. Such accelerators are fixed-term, cohort-based programs that include seed investment, connections, mentorship, educational components, and culminate in a public pitch event or demo day to accelerate growth. More about scaleups, Europe, Businesses, startups scaleups Europe Businesses startups