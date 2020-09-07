Equality in the boardroom? Only 8 out of 100 CEOs are female

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Equality at work has advanced over the past few decades, but it seems that the boardroom is not one of these areas. Very few women have reached the head role in the leading firms in the U.S., as new data reveals. The company DirectlyApply The female CEOs and their companies are: Mary Barra at General Motors Safra Catz at Oracle Phebe Novakovic at General Dynamics Carol Tomé at United Parcel Service Kathy Warden at Northrop Grumman Gail Boudreaux at Anthem Susan Griffith at Progressive Corie Barry at Best Buy As well as considering the topic of equal opportunity for female CEOs, the study indicates how graduate job roles are some of the worst performing in relation to attracting female applicants. This is itself interesting, for if there is to be a change in the number of female CEOs going forwards, businesses must address the language and tone used within job descriptions (especially in The top five companies for job adverts that meet the best diversity and inclusion standards, together with their business sector, are: Cigna - Health Care American Airlines Group - Airlines Verizon Communications - Telecommunications StoneX - Diversified Financials Comcast - Telecommunications The five companies that come out worst, according to the survey, for gender inclusion are: Best Buy Nike Exelon Allstate CVS Health As of the current situation, at least fourteen companies within the Fortune 100 appear not attracting females for their graduate roles. The implications of this is such that leading companies are unlikely to see an increase in the number of female CEOs in the future. Current data relating to women in business suggests that as women are not receiving an equal opportunity to get their foot on the first rung of the corporate ladder. Diversity and inclusion is a topic within the business world that is constantly being addressed and worked upon. As many studies show, there is little equality within boardrooms, equal pay and opportunities for those within minority communities.The company DirectlyApply has conducted a study that looks into job descriptions of the Fortune 500 to see whether they favor male applicants. This reveals that only eight of the Fortune 100 companies has a female CEO.The female CEOs and their companies are:As well as considering the topic of equal opportunity for female CEOs, the study indicates how graduate job roles are some of the worst performing in relation to attracting female applicants.This is itself interesting, for if there is to be a change in the number of female CEOs going forwards, businesses must address the language and tone used within job descriptions (especially in terms of gender bias ). Such cultural modifications create conditions that allow for a maximum opportunity for females to apply for entry level roles across all industries.The top five companies for job adverts that meet the best diversity and inclusion standards, together with their business sector, are:The five companies that come out worst, according to the survey, for gender inclusion are:As of the current situation, at least fourteen companies within the Fortune 100 appear not attracting females for their graduate roles. The implications of this is such that leading companies are unlikely to see an increase in the number of female CEOs in the future.Current data relating to women in business suggests that as women are not receiving an equal opportunity to get their foot on the first rung of the corporate ladder. More about fortune 100, Women, CEOs, boardroom More news from fortune 100 Women CEOs boardroom