By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business When faced with an array of new technologies required for digital transformation businesses face some hard choices. Selecting the wrong platform can be expensive. Exadel's Innovation Lab provides a space for businesses to test out new technologies. Exadel has announced it has launched an Innovation Lab. The new construct blends an integrated customized platform and technical consulting for information technology leaders and digital officers to build and test these technologies with ease. The technology thrust builds on Appery.io by Exadel, which a low-code mobile application development platform. The aim for the Innovation Lab to be a cost-effective solution to help drive innovation in any enterprise. Commenting on the initiative, Lev Shur, president of Exadel Solutions said : "Today the speed of innovation is growing exponentially, and many organizations simply don't have the time, budget or skills to keep up." He adds: "The Innovation Lab by Exadel is where technology professionals can quickly determine the ROI of emerging technologies before making expensive, long-term commitments. The customized platform combined with our proven technological expertise means users can cost-effectively determine the value of a given technology within a matter of weeks." The types of products and services that will be developed at the new facility include cloud-based platforms, based on strategy and goals pertaining to individual businesses. In addition, there will be experts on demand, to assist with project completing and a focus on collaboration and agility so that businesses and information technology can work together in an agile fashion. Many organizations today are curious about how some of the latest technologies fit into their long-term strategy, but the return-on-investment (ROI) is not immediately clear. The question that many businesses ask is "why invest potentially millions in something that might not work out in the end?" To aid businesses with such key decisions, which impact both financially and strategically, Exadel have established a new Innovation Laboratory. This is a space where enterprises can test emerging technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, mobile innovations, chatbot and machine learning models to determine strategic fit. Exadel are involved with developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients.