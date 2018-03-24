By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Cairo - The U.S. company Avaya has begun working with Intraconsult Telecom, based in Egypt, to help organizations in the North African country achieve their digital transformation objectives. With the partnership, Avaya solutions will focus on key industry verticals such as hospitality, government, and oil and gas. There will also be offerings for the as small and medium sized enterprises sector. Commenting on the new plans, Eric Adam, Owner and CEO, Intraconsult Telecom He adds: “By leveraging Avaya’s innovative technology, we can offer our customers a wider choice of solutions that address their business needs, while helping them to enhance efficiency and delivering richer communications experiences.” The partnership represents another stage gate in the digital transformation of telecommunications. This includes developing omnichannels for retail, reflecting a changing consumer culture in terms of accessing products. Telecom companies also need to ensure they offer the fastest speeds, since broadband penetration will be essential to the growth of e-commerce. Telecoms companies can Telecom companies themselves need to internally revise hey way the offer their services, with a growing customer expectation for e-services and e-care. In this space, customers in every industry are rapidly growing accustomed to how digitization is transforming the shopping and support experience, and are coming to expect the same level of convenience in dealing with their telecom service provider. The focus of the partnership is on easing the adoption of Avaya’s digital solutions to key industries in Egypt. Here focus is on communications improvements, which fits with Intraconsult Telecom’s specialism in multi-service platforms for communication solutions. Intraconsult Telecom is an Egyptian based telecom and information technology system integrator based in Cairo and Alexandria. The company works with both the public and private sectors.With the partnership, Avaya solutions will focus on key industry verticals such as hospitality, government, and oil and gas. There will also be offerings for the as small and medium sized enterprises sector. Avaya is an U.S. multinational technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The organization specializes in business communications, such as unified communications, contact center, and services.Commenting on the new plans, Eric Adam, Owner and CEO, Intraconsult Telecom stated : “As a customer-led organization, this strategic partnership will allow us to continue putting the success of our customers at the heart of everything we do.”He adds: “By leveraging Avaya’s innovative technology, we can offer our customers a wider choice of solutions that address their business needs, while helping them to enhance efficiency and delivering richer communications experiences.”The partnership represents another stage gate in the digital transformation of telecommunications. This includes developing omnichannels for retail, reflecting a changing consumer culture in terms of accessing products. Telecom companies also need to ensure they offer the fastest speeds, since broadband penetration will be essential to thegrowth of e-commerce.Telecoms companies can further assist with the rise of automation , especially improving communications between autonomous vehicles and city controls. Also of relevance is the rise of connected devices in industry; those telcom companies best equipped to offer seamless data transmission and effective connections for the Industrial Internet of Thins are most likely to win out in the increasingly crowded and competitive telecom space.Telecom companies themselves need to internally revise hey way the offer their services, with a growing customer expectation for e-services and e-care. In this space, customers in every industry are rapidly growing accustomed to how digitization is transforming the shopping and support experience, and are coming to expect the same level of convenience in dealing with their telecom service provider. According to McKinsey , telecom companies that embrace e-services can reduce call volumes and operating expenses by 25 to 30 percent. More about Telecoms, Telecommunication, Data, digital transformation More news from Telecoms Telecommunication Data digital transformati...