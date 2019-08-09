DX survey reveals high levels of enterprise-consumer disconnect

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Kony, Inc. has unveiled a new survey which looks at the global investment and effectiveness of businesses’ digital transformation efforts. The survey shows a disconnect between enterprise investments and consumer experiences. The Among other things, the study found included consumers underestimating the number of businesses that are investing heavily in every customer experience outcome by at least 50 percent. This means that while business are spending money on digital transformation projects, consumers are not necessarily noticing a difference. The survey also reported that 62 percent of consumers say that they spend more with companies that offer effortless digital experiences, while 56 percent of consumers indicate that they will switch if a retailer does not deliver the digital experience they want. This signals the necessity for businesses to continue to invest in the digital experience for the customer. However, in doing so they need to start making an impact. As the report states: “It is critical for businesses to have a greater focus on understanding and aligning with customer needs and priorities to ensure that they are driving the agenda for the digital technology they create and fund.” In terms of what businesses should be doing, the basis of a strategy includes: Embracing innovative thinking, ambition and a commitment to improvement. Prioritizing investment in digital outcomes, not digital initiatives. Getting their foundations right before evolving. Building for now, but invest in a roadmap that leads to the future. Saying no to silos and yes to integrated digital strategy Setting a customer-centered digital transformation agenda. This means companies should work to provide web experiences that make it easier for users to navigate, and for websites to be more engaging and intuitive to use. There also needs to be comprehensive online and mobile facilities so that users can do everything online or via their mobile device. Furthermore, to truly step forwards businesses need to begin offering digital experiences such as AI, chatbots and augmented reality. Summing this up, The survey is titled “ The Kony Digital Experience Index (KDXi) Survey ”, and the main headline is that while businesses have invested nearly $5 trillion on digital transformation initiatives, only 19 percent of customers have reported any significant improvement in the experiences offered to them.The Kony Inc. , survey included 1,600 responses from businesses leaders and customers from across the U.S., Europe and Asia, seeking to gauge the target digital project implementation efficiencies in banking, retail, utilities and healthcare. The research showed a disconnect on both sides and a potential misalignment around investment priorities, as well as highlighted the impact for the businesses.Among other things, the study found included consumers underestimating the number of businesses that are investing heavily in every customer experience outcome by at least 50 percent. This means that while business are spending money on digital transformation projects, consumers are not necessarily noticing a difference.The survey also reported that 62 percent of consumers say that they spend more with companies that offer effortless digital experiences, while 56 percent of consumers indicate that they will switch if a retailer does not deliver the digital experience they want. This signals the necessity for businesses to continue to invest in the digital experience for the customer. However, in doing so they need to start making an impact.As the report states: “It is critical for businesses to have a greater focus on understanding and aligning with customer needs and priorities to ensure that they are driving the agenda for the digital technology they create and fund.”This means companies should work to provide web experiences that make it easier for users to navigate, and for websites to be more engaging and intuitive to use. There also needs to be comprehensive online and mobile facilities so that users can do everything online or via their mobile device. Furthermore, to truly step forwards businesses need to begin offering digital experiences such as AI, chatbots and augmented reality.Summing this up, Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc. states : “Improvements in costs and efficiencies are always welcomed and clearly important to project funding, but the real returns and real impact of digital starts and stops with its impact on the customer experience.” More about digital transformation, Consumers, Enterprises, customer experience digital transformati... Consumers Enterprises customer experience