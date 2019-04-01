By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Business Duke Energy Corp. plans to spend $76 million to add 2,500 charging stations for electric vehicles in North Carolina at a time when drivers may have a hard time finding a place to recharge as the industry expands. Besides the addition of 2,500 charging stations, the investment will fund the adoption of electric school buses and public transportation. North Carolina already has over 10,000 plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles and 600 charging stations. "North Carolina deserves a cleaner and smarter energy future, and supporting the use of electric transportation is a Duke Energy priority that will benefit our communities, customers and our state's future," said Lang Reynolds, Duke Energy's director of Electrification Strategy, according to A Duke Energy power plant is using renewable natural gas from North Carolina-based hog farms to produce electricity – the first application of the technology from in-state farms. Duke Energy For residential EV charging, Duke will provide a $1,000 rebate for qualifying Level II charging stations for up to 800 residential customers. A Level II charger allows for customers to recharge their EVs six-times faster than a regular wall outlet. Duke also plans to install and operate over 800 public charging stations across the state. These will include DC Fast Charging, Public Level II and multifamily locations. And Duke has not forgotten fleet level charging. Duke's program will provide a $2,500 rebate for 900 qualifying charging stations for commercial and industrial customers who operate fleets that are transitioning to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This program also includes municipalities and universities. A Volt EV at a charging station Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine Duke will also provide financial support for eligible customers to procure 85 electric school buses as well as install the charging infrastructure needed. The company will also install and operate 100 transit bus charging stations as part of its mission to reduce the emissions from diesel fumes. All this comes about as automakers worldwide prepare to spend $255 billion through 2023 on developing battery-powered vehicles in response to lowering emissions, according to In related news, Duke Energy also plans to add more renewable energy in Florida. 