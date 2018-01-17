Dow Jones breaks through 26,000 but ends lower January 16

By By Ken Hanly 5 hours ago in Business New York - Just in the past seven trading days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose from 25,000 all the way to over 26,000 for a brief period on January 16 but gave back all its gains and ended up below its open at the close. Is the market ready for a fall? The rapid rise in the Dow is giving rise to fears by some that the market is overheating. According to an article in This stage of the market is said to involve not just higher share prices but rising investor optimism as well as fresh cash coming into the market from those who fear missing out on the rising prices even though the market has very high prices. This stage can stretch out the bull market for some time. However, the fact that the market closed lower could indicate that it is ready to turn down. We shall see. Final stages of a bull market can last years! In December 1996 then chair of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan warned investors about their "irrational exuberance". However the market did not reach its peak until March 2000 more than 3 years later. Closing values for three main stock indices Jan. 16 According to UPDATE: Causes of recent rises in stock prices Trump's recent tax cuts promise to increase the profits of most US companies and also the temporary cuts for individuals may stimulate demand. The global economy is also growing as is the US economy. A recession would be a sure bull market killer but there is no sign of that happening soon. US GDP growth is expected to claw its way back to around 3 percent this year. However Signs of optimism in the market In the last week alone, new cash to the tune of $24.4 billion flowed into stock funds. According to the Bank of America Merill Lynch this is a record and a "blockbuster". Investors who have been on the sidelines for most of the recent 9-year bull run are now optimistic it would seem. Just last week, the number of optimistic investors rose to 60 percent the highest number in 7 years. Fund managers are almost fully invested with just 4.4 percent of funds in cash in January, a five year low. Hedge funds also recently increased stock market exposure to the highest level since 2006 according to Bank of America data. Earnings forecasts boosted According to Bespoke Investment Group analysts are boosting their forecasts of US company earnings at the fastest pace in the last decade. In the S & P 500 stock index, analysts expect first quarter profits of firms to grow by 15.3 percent, up from just 12.2 percent at the beginning of the year. For the final three quarters of this year earnings growth is expected to be close to 15 percent. 