The results that DivvyCloud
has announced include the firm more than doubling
its growth in revenue for the third year in a row. In addition, the company has seen considerable customer growth, including half of the customer base being Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and Unicorn-status companies (a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion).
In addition, DivvyCloud has supported this growth by doubling its employee headcount and with moving to a new, bigger office-space in Arlington, Virginia.
DivvyCloud's core product protects cloud and container environments from misconfigurations, policy violations, threats, and IAM challenges. According to The Washington Post
, the company was established in 2013 by former Electronic Arts employees Brian Johnson and Chris DeRamus.
With the new appointments, the firm expects Brandie Kalinowski's previous experience at Etsy to aid DivvyCloud from a recruiting standpoint, as well as developing and retaining its workforce. With David Geevaratne, the expectation is that his twenty years of sales and marketing experience will contribute to DivvyCloud’s enterprise sales strategy in order to promote growth and customer satisfaction.
Commenting on the news Brian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of DivvyCloud, states
: "Our team grew by more than 110 percent in 2019, and we plan to double it in 2020. Brandie’s expertise will help us proactively align the people team strategy with the company roadmap. David's sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will help DivvyCloud achieve its growth goals."
The news reflects growth in the cybersecurty market
. Cybersecurity is a broad area, embracing technologies, processes and practices designed to protect computers, networks, programs and data from unauthorized access. As a sign of how big the market will become, the global cybersecurity market is set to grow from its current market value of more than $120 billion to over $300 billion by 2024, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights
.