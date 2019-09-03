By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Digital transformation is not just about technology. It is equally about people, having people with the right IT skills where it matters and ensuring all within the businesses understand the journey that needs to be embarked upon. This is because people are central to any digital transformation strategy and hence it is important for any business to understand that digital maturity is not simply about adopting the latest technology, its about developing poeple. Central to digital transformation is approaching the intersection of people, process and technology into one cohesive whole. These aspects can be bridged if there is a robust digital transformation strategy in place. This means connecting digital transformation to meaning, giving it a narrative so that all in the business understand the objectives and the journey that needs to be undertaken. Getting this right is important since a lack of employee buy-in often means limited success for the digital transformation project. Profitability boost There are also business incentives for putting employees first. Google's London headquarters. Tim Sandle Getting the right skills in place An employee-focused is taken in an editorial on the It is also acknowledged that, outside of this, digital transformation may require many different technologies and these need to built into the strategy. It is important to note that the strategy is not simply about updating technology; it is equally about future-proofing the business. People at work, using laptops Tim Sandle Building a narrative As well as recruiting IT-centric role, it is necessary for everyone in the organization to understand why digital is important and how this helps the businesses. This is about sharing the strategy. Coupled with this is the importance of understanding. As well as sharing the strategy, it is also important for business leaders to be as transparent as possible about the purpose of the strategy, even to the extent that the survival of the business depends upon the successful execution of the strategy. To achieve a transparent culture, businesses need to ensure they have active communication channels; break down hierarchical barriers; and cutting across silos to enable cross-functional teams to work on digital projects. What work culture does your organisation promote? 