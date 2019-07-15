By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Digital transformation is not only about technology, it's also about changes of practices which need to diffuse through an organization's culture. This needs to be begin at the top. A new report finds C-suite discord is a block to effective DX processes. The By influencing skills, this included not having key performance indicators in place with to measure digital transformation progress. At the same time, CFO was found to be the least deeply aligned member of the C-suite team, especially not being aligned with the CIO. To over come these divisions, the report recommends that organizations invest time in 'bridging the trust gap' between functions and seek to ease tensions, especially between the offices of the CIO and the CFO. An important factor is with establishing which function has accountability. Another measure that can be taken is with ensuing that data is more transparent and where key metrics are issued in 'real-time'. The report also charts how digital transformation is being fully embraced, as leaders at global brands are embracing processes and technologies like artificial intelligence, workplace reskilling, cloud computing, agile working, and de-centralized decision-making. To effectively digitally transform enterprises rapidly puts a strain across C-suite relationships, according to a new survey of major enterprises. The report has been produced by business management software provider Apptio, and commissioned by the Financial Times. Titled “ Disruption in the C-suite ", the report is draws on the findings of a survey conducted with 555 senior executives , (50 percent occupying CxO roles). The executives were based in major economic nations: Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the U.S.The report finds that while digital transformation leads to greater collaboration across different business functions, it also can create blurred responsibilities across the C-suite. This cross-over carries the risk of key issues being missed; it also serves as a source of tension between top executives, as traditional functions merge and territorial disputes are triggered. As a sign of such differences, 71 percent of finance executives found the IT function should be seeking greater influencing skills to deliver the change their business requires.By influencing skills, this included not having key performance indicators in place with to measure digital transformation progress. At the same time, CFO was found to be the least deeply aligned member of the C-suite team, especially not being aligned with the CIO.To over come these divisions, the report recommends that organizations invest time in 'bridging the trust gap' between functions and seek to ease tensions, especially between the offices of the CIO and the CFO. An important factor is with establishing which function has accountability. Another measure that can be taken is with ensuing that data is more transparent and where key metrics are issued in 'real-time'.The report also charts how digital transformation is being fully embraced, as leaders at global brands are embracing processes and technologies like artificial intelligence, workplace reskilling, cloud computing, agile working, and de-centralized decision-making. More about digital transformation, csuite, business strategy digital transformati... csuite business strategy