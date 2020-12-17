Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Supply chains create complex webs, and maintaining these to a high standard is necessary for avoiding delays, disruption and to avoid counterfeiting. To assist with this, digital technology will expand into 2021. Digital Journal: What role will digital technology play in 2021 for supply chains? Richard Barnett: It is important to provide customers with an 'ecosystem view' of their own customer activity. This is something that customers would not otherwise see on their own website. DJ: What will be the biggest news for supply chains 2021? Barnett: The acceleration to digital self-service and further democratization of B2B eCommerce in the electronic components industry, are the biggest developments. This shift was driven in the context of industry events being canceled or becoming virtual. In 2021, we will see renewed focus on digital transformation across the industry There will be a focus on the customer experience. Also of importance will be customer intelligence. As an example, leading electronics distributors and component suppliers will need to develop centralized inside sales organizations. These will be used to help merge customer order support, plus they will lead generation, and assist with opportunity management. DJ: What trends will emerge in 2021? Barnett: The need for more customer intelligence will help to push the adoption in B2B of CX platforms. These are designed to provide for a “Customer 360” view. Many firms have opted to invest in audience management, web analytics, and other systems intended to track customer engagement digitally (what is referred to as the digital footprint) across campaigns. To gain an insight into the expected developments across 2021, Digital Journal caught up with Richard Barnett, CMO of Supplyframe , to discover what the major supply chain trends will be next year.It is important to provide customers with an 'ecosystem view' of their own customer activity. This is something that customers would not otherwise see on their own website.The acceleration to digital self-service and further democratization of B2B eCommerce in the electronic components industry, are the biggest developments. This shift was driven in the context of industry events being canceled or becoming virtual.In 2021, we will see renewed focus on digital transformation across the industry There will be a focus on the customer experience. Also of importance will be customer intelligence.As an example, leading electronics distributors and component suppliers will need to develop centralized inside sales organizations. These will be used to help merge customer order support, plus they will lead generation, and assist with opportunity management.The need for more customer intelligence will help to push the adoption in B2B of CX platforms. These are designed to provide for a “Customer 360” view.Many firms have opted to invest in audience management, web analytics, and other systems intended to track customer engagement digitally (what is referred to as the digital footprint) across campaigns. More about Supply chain, Delivery, blockchain Supply chain Delivery blockchain