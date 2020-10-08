By By Tim Sandle 46 mins ago in Business The level of counterfeit goods continues to rise and the landscape has been easier for counterfeiters during the height of coronavirus. One way to reduce these risks is through enhanced container security and blockchain. Digital container technology More advanced approaches are using digital technology to help safeguard shipments and containers. To enhance To make this mechanism robust, it is important not to exceed resource quotas or to fill up the memory capacity of a system and using software to secure container registries. An additional verification tool is through the use of container images. In October 2020, Internet of Things technology company Blockchain The most sophisticated means to track and control shipping containers is through the application of blockchain technology. A When applied to shipping, blockchain technology can provide a record of the Bill of Lading and a shipment’s transfer history. As an example, if a transport company signs for a shipment, hence accepting the shipment for further transport, this data can be captured electronically and in a way that cannot be altered. As an example of emerging interest in the technology, Securing containers used in the supply chain is of importance for reducing theft or as a means of avoiding counterfeit goods entering the marketplace. Traditional mechanisms for doing so include screening and validating the contents of cargo being shipped and with the use of locks and tamper-proof seals.More advanced approaches are using digital technology to help safeguard shipments and containers. Captured digitally, the ledger, which cannot be altered, contains the previous block's hash.When applied to shipping, blockchain technology can provide a record of the Bill of Lading and a shipment's transfer history. As an example, if a transport company signs for a shipment, hence accepting the shipment for further transport, this data can be captured electronically and in a way that cannot be altered.As an example of emerging interest in the technology, Canadian Pacific has announced it has joined the TradeLens blockchain shipping platform. This is an open-API platform designed to assist shippers to create, amend and share documents with other supply chain participants.