By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business The changing business climate means new ways of running the firm and this includes the way employees and employers interact. Among the new platforms being considered those for employee relations, representing part of the digital transformation of HR. In large firms human resources are central to digital transformation projects (that is 'helping organizations to be digital, not just do digital'). This includes empowering cross functional learning; exploring reverse mentoring; and promoting the social qualities of digital. The human resources function itself can also undergo its own transformation, through the adoption of new platforms designed to integrate with other technology-driven projects within the firm. Such measures are also central to building the post-COVID-19 workplace. These systems help to automate processes and reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks as well as boosting the employee experience, and often have the added benefit of saving time. The types of benefits that a digital human resources platform can deliver include speeding up the turnaround time of transactions and raising the productivity of human resources personnel. Other advantages include responding to employee requests more quickly, through more rapid query resolution times. At a more detailed level, these types of software solutions can provided more detailed candidate screening and job matching, such as helping to align employee career aspirations and for operating appraisals and for managing objectives. Other applications include the hosting of policies and the use of workplace communications (where key messages can be transmitted to hub pages on internal intranets). More sophisticated systems can combine learning and development, training, together with compensation and benefits packages. As an example of the technology, the company Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries, has recently announced the launch of Humané. This is described as a Digital Employee Experience Transformation solution. The software includes experience-centric modules, which incudes a compliance framework together with security protocols. The configuration is orientated towards the user, providing an immersive experience. A key development is with agility. Here implementation and adaptation are designed to be fast, adapting to the changing workplace.