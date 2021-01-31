By By Tim Sandle 56 mins ago in Business The coronavirus pandemic has led to many projects stalling, especially big IT ones that require high expenditure. The DevOps approach can provide a lower cost solution and one that helps businesses to remain agile. This As organizations tried to make complex migrations work resulting in technology debt, one lesson here is that multi-year, cloud migration and technology modernization plans are increasingly obsolete and in many cases they cannot continue to be the default. According to George Burns III, Senior Consultant, Cloud Operations at SPR, in a message sent to Digital Journal, IT leaders are now addressing this by speeding up their cloud migration process and climbing out of technology debt faster by turning to DevOps. The core reason is that DevOps is an approach that combines software development (the development or 'Dev') and IT operations (the operations or 'Ops'). This synergistic approach sets out to shorten the systems development life cycle and, in doing so, provides continuous delivery of software solutions. This approach fits in In a survey by SPR , more than half (53 percent) of IT leaders said they cancelled or delayed an on-prem migration to the cloud during the pandemic. The primary reason for this was due to the economic cost and the drop in profitability of many firms, as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as economic debt, this issue could lead to so-termed 'technology debt' or 'technical debt'.This can be defined as “the concept in software development that reflects the implied cost of additional rework caused by choosing an easy (limited) and faster solution now instead of a using a better approach that would take longer”. Key problems from the survey include IT departments’ processes not supporting effective cloud deployment. This is due to factors like outdated IT infrastructure, slow deployment and testing processes, excessive bureaucracy and a lack of communication between IT and other departments.As organizations tried to make complex migrations work resulting in technology debt, one lesson here is that multi-year, cloud migration and technology modernization plans are increasingly obsolete and in many cases they cannot continue to be the default.According to George Burns III, Senior Consultant, Cloud Operations at SPR, in a message sent to Digital Journal, IT leaders are now addressing this by speeding up their cloud migration process and climbing out of technology debt faster by turning to DevOps.The core reason is that DevOps is an approach that combines software development (the development or 'Dev') and IT operations (the operations or 'Ops'). This synergistic approach sets out to shorten the systems development life cycle and, in doing so, provides continuous delivery of software solutions. This approach fits in with the agile approach that many companies seek, in order to react quickly to changes in the marketplace. More about digital transformation, agile, devops digital transformati... agile devops