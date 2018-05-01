The three-day summit will show new products and explain how Dell Technologies businesses are orientated in helping companies to envision and realize their digital future. This focus reflects the key role that digital transformation is playing with many enterprises.
Over the course of the summit is it anticipated that around 14,000 people will attend in terms of walking through the door. However, not being able to physically attend is no longer a barrier to taking part in technology summits. Harnessing the opportunities provided by video technology, a further 35,000 people are expected to participate through live streamed and on-demand virtual Dell Technologies World video experiences
.
Another way for those at the summit, and for those unable to attend, to participate is through Twitter using the hashtags #DellTechWorld
and @DellEMC_Canada
.
Unicorn IPO success
In addition to the new technologies on show, the summit will explain how Dell Technologies Capital is steering investments. In recent months, the Dell venture practice has competed 24 investments. Moreover, eleven investments have been completed
through to final product. Of these, three innovations have been floated over past seven months, each as a “unicorn” initial public offering, with a collective market value of more than $11 billion.
The three flotations are:
DocuSign – which provides electronic signature service.
MongoDB – a database-as-a-service cloud solution.
Zscaler – a pioneer in transforming network security for the cloud era.
Customer award winners focus on digital transformation
The summit will also see the Dell Technologies Innovators and Trailblazers customer award winners announced. Here eight industry leaders will be acknowledged
, each with a particular success in terms of taking an aspect of their respective businesses down the digital transformation path.
Innovator award winners: Ford Motor Company, Bank Leumi, AeroFarms and Johnson & Johnson.
Trailblazer award winners: Volvo Cars/Zenuity, Travelers, Unidad de Conocimiento and State Bank of India.
Dell Technologies will donate $20,000 to four non-profit organizations on behalf of winners. The charities are: Save the Children, Deaf Kids Code, Next Wave (via the Lonely Whale Foundation) and Beat Childhood Cancer.
New incentives and solutions
Further news to be announced at the summit includes an update of how Dell Technologies is investing in new programs, incentives and solutions
. These are clustered around the themes of digital solutions, information technology, businesses systems security and workforce transformations.
In related news, Digital Journal has assessed the key points made by Michael Dell in his key note speech to the summit. See: “Digital transformation: Time to be optimistic says Dell
.”