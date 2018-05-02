Dell and Microsoft announce IoT collaboration

Email
article imageDell and Microsoft announce IoT collaboration

By Tim Sandle     43 mins ago in Business
Las Vegas - Two of the major players in Internet of Things technologies — Dell and Microsoft — have announced they are to collaborate on bringing new technologies with a business focus to the fore.
The new partnership will form part of both company's business interfacing strategies over the next few years. The collaboration comes as a sign of the importance that the Internet of Things holds for a variety of businesses, as the possibilities of connected devices are fully realized. This applies to both consumer facing technology and for business-to-business aspects, such as making supply chains more secure and transparent.
The Gartner Group predicts that by 2020, the Internet of Things will reach 26 billion connected devices. The challenge for Dell and Microsoft is to capture, analyze and effectively gain insights from the massive amounts of data these sensors and devices collect, in order to drive your business forward.
To begin with, both companies will focus on developing cloud technologies, forming part of a relatively new business area of edge-to-cloud solutions. Edge computing is a method of optimizing cloud computing systems by performing data processing at the edge of the network, near the source of the data.
The edge-to-cloud process will feature the established technologies Dell Edge Gateways, VMware Pulse IoT Center and Microsoft Azure IoT Edge. The Dell Edge Gateway is designed to provide cost-effective security and manageability tools for operations professionals.
The VMware Pulse IoT Center is an end-to-end infrastructure management solution that enables organizations to onboard, manage, monitor and secure their Internet of Things use cases; and the Microsoft Azure IoT Edge sets out to move cloud analytics and custom business logic to devices so that an organization can focus on business insights instead of data management.
Through these technologies, Dell and Microsoft have declared three aims:
A Joint Internet of Things solution to help simplify management, enhance security and lower cost of deployment at the edge.
To build on innovative analytics applications, management tools and edge gateways to enable network security from edge devices to the cloud.
Accelerate Internet of Things adoption in industry verticals key to economic growth and development.
The announcement was made at the annual Dell Technologies World 2018 summit in Las Vegas, U.S. The three-day event is designed to showcase the latest technological innovations from Dell. For more on the event see the Digital Journal feature "Dell Technologies World 2018 focuses on digital transformation."
