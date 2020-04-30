By By Tim Sandle 33 mins ago in Business The impact of COVID-19 is reshaping business practices and one example of this is with the growth of organizations in the hybrid technology sector. Examples include Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech, and Commstech. For example, job roles within tech increased have increased by 40 percent in the first third of the year thanks to a surge in-demand within the ‘hybrid-tech sector’ – including fintech, edtech, healthtech, and agritech. These data are based on evidence compiled by Further evidence can be drawn The types of 'in demand jobs' in relation to this realignment of digital transformation strategy include: 1. Data Scientists 2. Software Engineers 3. UX & UI Specialists 4. Product Specialists 5. Go to Market Executives With reference to the atypical situation driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers adds: "The current climate will be a hotbed for tech-savvy, entrepreneurial minds to launch or grow their business. These individuals may have no training at all in medicine, farming, or education, but bring expertise in data science and analytics, computing and behavioural economics.” An example of this is with the UK edtech market. The value of this industry was anticipated to reach £3.4 billion by 2021 (as a proportion of the £100 billion UK education market), based on data It is expected by some commentators that the current climate, where more business activities have been forced to go online and expand their digital offerings in order to survive, will create new generation of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial professionals with a ‘start-up mindset’For example, job roles within tech increased have increased by 40 percent in the first third of the year thanks to a surge in-demand within the ‘hybrid-tech sector’ – including fintech, edtech, healthtech, and agritech. These data are based on evidence compiled by global recruiter Robert Walters Further evidence can be drawn from a TechNation report which has looked at the performance of the UK, which is becoming Europe's top scaling tech nation, with a record £10.1 billion in investment made in 2019. This means that inward investment for the UK's technology sector is similar to that of China, with both nations standing second to the U.S. Interviewed by Startups Magazine , Tom Chambers, Senior Manager – Technology at Robert Walters, says in relation to the performance of the UK: “In the last few years, tech start-ups and scaleups have received a notable amount of funding, and in the last few weeks alone we have seen government (as well as venture capitalists) allocate more funding towards high demand industries."With reference to the atypical situation driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers adds: "The current climate will be a hotbed for tech-savvy, entrepreneurial minds to launch or grow their business. These individuals may have no training at all in medicine, farming, or education, but bring expertise in data science and analytics, computing and behavioural economics.”An example of this is with the UK edtech market. The value of this industry was anticipated to reach £3.4 billion by 2021 (as a proportion of the £100 billion UK education market), based on data reviewed by The Financial Times . This market value is now poised to be much higher in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. More about hybrid technology, business strategy, digital transformation More news from hybrid technology business strategy digital transformati...