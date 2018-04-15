By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business Digital transformation is not simply about implementing new technology. It requires customer engagement and a committed team of employees. A new report outlines seven points for success. Business process The first point is that there needs to be a non-siloed and connected business process to enable the enterprise in its entirety can make informed decisions about the purpose of digital transformation. This includes collecting metrics and insights into what customers want. Customer engagement Customers are increasingly empowered and businesses that do not provide a fast, multi-channel experience will start to lose these customers. For this to happen “consistent, tangible feedback around the customer’s perceptions, motivations and expectations” is needed, and for the results for such surveys to be meaningfully analysed. A customer checks out a computer at a shop in Hong Kong, on October 26, 2012 Philippe Lopez, AFP/File Product and service digitisation Successful businesses will collect data, via connected processes, to develop a solid understanding of the customer’s reality. This helps the business to make modifications to services and cement their relationship with their customers. IT and delivery transformation Since the increasing transparency of organizations’ operations, staying in the same place in terms of technology is no longer sufficient. While operational and information technology are important, for this to be carried out successfully requires the creation of a hybrid process to achieve greater agility for technology delivery. Organisational culture Each employee needs to be engaged and the businesses structure needs to be sufficiently robust in order for effective digital transformation to take place. The culture needs to be digitally focused and for every employee to be committed, otherwise any strategy will fail. Strategy The optimal strategies, Sabesan writes. identify the common priorities across the businesses which will deliver value for the customer as well as profitability for the enterprise. These strategies need to be based on policy-based governance that hold decision- makers accountable. Ecosystem and business model With the final point, businesses need to be cognizant of the wider economic context. This means working with partners and start-ups, bringing in technologies that increase customer retention. In related news, research from British Telecom and the Economist Intelligence Unit reveals that 40 percent of CEOs currently have digital transformation at the top of their agenda. The research provides some best practice advice. This means working with partners and start-ups, bringing in technologies that increase customer retention.In related news, research from British Telecom and the Economist Intelligence Unit reveals that 40 percent of CEOs currently have digital transformation at the top of their agenda. The research provides some best practice advice. See the Digital Journal article " CEO perspectives in the digital age ."