Special By By Lisa Cumming 1 hour ago in Business A new Canadian-borne cryptocurrency exchange launched earlier this week with the aim of making it easier for everyone to get involved in cryptocurrency trading. CEO Justin Hartzman sat down with Digital Journal to explain what this looks like. Read More: New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada Trading while Canadian "[A] game changer is how we allow you to actually do trades," said Hartzman. "Traditionally if you wanted to buy a token that was tethered to another coin... you'd have to have the tethered coin to purchase whatever you think you're looking for. What we do is we allow you to trade [a Canadian dollar] for any other coin and [we have] our own proprietary engine in the background, the trading engine, where we can actually do all the trades for you... you don't have to do multiple trades and get frustrated." Because Canadian traders often find themselves having to convert their money to American dollars, Hartzman said that CoinSmart allows the user to put Canadian dollars in and the system takes care of converting that money into USD. "All of our expenses are showed to you, our fees are showed to you, clearly in Canadian dollars," he said, this unlike other exchanges that show fee amounts in denominations of Bitcoin, Ethereum... etc. Currently the exchange has the capacity to transact in BTC (Bitcoin), Ethereum (ETH), BCH (Bitcoin Cash), LTC (Litecoin), Dash (DASH), XMR (Monero), and EOS, with more coming along the way. The future of CoinSmart "We really look to be, and this is going to be a little bit cryptic when I say it, we look to be where the people are," said Hartzman, thinking about the future of his company. "We're going to ensure that we are fully out there and bringing more people, more masses to this market by our vision of making cryptocurrency accessible." CoinSmart hopes to entice every walk of trader, from the 'Crypto Curious' to the experienced investors by allowing investors to easily switch between cryptocurrencies, offering a simple and easy-to-use platform, tax-time reporting tools, and a digital education resources for those who want to learn more."[A] game changer is how we allow you to actually do trades," said Hartzman. "Traditionally if you wanted to buy a token that was tethered to another coin... you'd have to have the tethered coin to purchase whatever you think you're looking for. What we do is we allow you to trade [a Canadian dollar] for any other coin and [we have] our own proprietary engine in the background, the trading engine, where we can actually do all the trades for you... you don't have to do multiple trades and get frustrated."Because Canadian traders often find themselves having to convert their money to American dollars, Hartzman said that CoinSmart allows the user to put Canadian dollars in and the system takes care of converting that money into USD."All of our expenses are showed to you, our fees are showed to you, clearly in Canadian dollars," he said, this unlike other exchanges that show fee amounts in denominations of Bitcoin, Ethereum... etc.Currently the exchange has the capacity to transact in BTC (Bitcoin), Ethereum (ETH), BCH (Bitcoin Cash), LTC (Litecoin), Dash (DASH), XMR (Monero), and EOS, with more coming along the way."We really look to be, and this is going to be a little bit cryptic when I say it, we look to be where the people are," said Hartzman, thinking about the future of his company. "We're going to ensure that we are fully out there and bringing more people, more masses to this market by our vision of making cryptocurrency accessible." More about coinsmart, Crypto, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies, Canada More news from coinsmart Crypto cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies Canada Banking