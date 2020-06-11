By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business One impact of COVID-19 could be to reduce the dependency upon human output by driving more extensive workplace automation. This likelihood has arisen from a new survey into U.S. industrial policy. To consider the pace that this transformation might well move at, the company Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated asked a selection of U.S. adults the following question: "Do you think the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to an acceleration of automated workplace technologies within the next year?" The answers indicated that automation is set to increase substantially. With Building on from this, it was also found that 59 percent of U.S. citizens were of they view that the coronavirus global pandemic will lead to an acceleration of automated workplace technologies within the next year. In terms of specific demographics, those within the 35-44 age group most strongly felt this. This was followed closely by the 65 and over age group. Automation is likely to capture physical activities in highly predictable and structured environments; as well activities open to digitalization, such as data collection and data processing. Whether it’s handling repetitive operational tasks or generating and pushing new configurations, operators and architects have long recognized the value of automation both as a labor-saving tool and as a means of reducing human error. The reconfiguration of workplaces offers a new opportunity to accelerate automation across multiple business process and practices.To consider the pace that this transformation might well move at, the company Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated asked a selection of U.S. adults the following question: "Do you think the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to an acceleration of automated workplace technologies within the next year?"The answers indicated that automation is set to increase substantially. Automation fits in with the digital transformation objective of 'managed complexity'. Addressing this factor involves the identification of business areas and then breaking down operational tasks o their simplest elements and then finding ways to automate them, based on expected outcomes.With the responses received from typical U.S. business people, it was found that 73 percent of American workers said the idea of humans and automation working together interested them. Furthermore, 68 percent indicated they would be more likely to apply to work for a company investing in new automation technologies.Building on from this, it was also found that 59 percent of U.S. citizens were of they view that the coronavirus global pandemic will lead to an acceleration of automated workplace technologies within the next year. In terms of specific demographics, those within the 35-44 age group most strongly felt this. This was followed closely by the 65 and over age group.Automation is likely to capture physical activities in highly predictable and structured environments; as well activities open to digitalization, such as data collection and data processing. More about Covid19, Automation, Workplace Covid19 Automation Workplace