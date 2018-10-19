Corporate renewable energy deals smash records in 2018

By By Karen Graham 49 mins ago in Business Non-fossil fuel sources of power are proving increasingly popular among businesses in the U.S., with corporate renewable energy deals set to reach a single-year record of five gigawatts by December. According to Another record has also been broken this year with 70 companies signing contracts for renewable energy, including 20 of those being first-time buyers – another single-year record for 2018. The RBI Deal Tracker was updated this week at the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance conference in Oakland, California. RMI deal tracker BNE Program Director Kevin Haley said: “A strong number of new first-time buyers are continuing to enter into the market – and a lot of this growth is being driven by companies that may not have done a deal yet." The numbers of The market has not achieved escape velocity Major tech companies like Facebook and AT&T, for instance, have been the backbone of the support for renewables, along with large deals from Microsoft, Apple, and Walmart. However, it is the first-time buyers that are beginning to get their feet wet in the non-fossil fuel pond that makes it exciting. And the small to medium sized corporations and businesses are needed. The biggest issue that has been holding this group back has been the assumption that long-term renewable contracts emerging in the market are still too risky and too complicated for some companies to tackle. Apple is helping partners around the world reduce their energy use and build high-quality renewable energy projects, like this floating solar photovoltaic facility outside Nagoya, Japan. Photo taken March 8, 2017. Apple / Newsroom Additional rules at the federal level have also slowed down procurement timelines, with solar PV tariffs and corporate tax rates changing. So the risk that deals could turn upside down over the long term, prevents many companies from entering the market. So, as RMI puts it - Even though the signs are undoubtedly positive, the market has not achieved escape velocity - the point at which deal risk is low enough to attract other businesses. Making renewables less risky In an effort to make renewable energy deals less risky and more appealing for big businesses, technology company Microsoft this week announced its Microsoft collaborated with the tech firm REsurety and its partners Nephila Climate and Allianz Global to come up with the VFA system that will make power-purchase agreements less complicated. JP Morgan Chase announces its commitment to 100 percent renewables by 2020. Joe Mabel (CC BY-SA 3.0) In a At the same time, Michael Terrell, Google’s head of energy markets, wrote "Going carbon-free “will be no easy feat,” Terrell added, “but the urgency of climate change demands bold solutions.” Google published a discussion paper that identifies several key actions it and other actors can take to achieve 24x7 carbon-free energy. 