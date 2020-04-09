By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Business The coronavirus pandemic that sent shock-waves through the economy, resulting in rising unemployment. The employment market is also undergoing restructuring. A consequence of this is the growing imperative for many people who have not fully mastered digital skills to gain these skills in order to make the move into One example is with business with both contract and permanent recruitment. Other examples include human resources, sales, marketing, data analysis and logistics. An example of how this transition might be manged is Komoio is a digital career guide, which can be tailored approach to its users’ skills and preferences. The main focus is young adults entering the workforce; it is also designed to provide a matching for any person seeking a digital job. Part of the restructuring of the employment market, fuelled by a rise in home and remote working, is the transition of many jobs away from people needing to be in one physical place to being able to carry out the bulk of their duties via a computer. This is especially so in the service sector. With the current situation ,stock markets and work-forces being damaged globally. Furthermore, the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic means that the job market is getting increasingly difficult to navigate, for health issues, quarantines and automatization are causing mass lay-offs and people lack the tools to efficiently transition into new work environments. In the U.S. alone, 3.3 million people have been made unemployed A consequence of this is the growing imperative for many people who have not fully mastered digital skills to gain these skills in order to make the move into the digital economy (the digital economy is also referred to as the Internet Economy, or as the New Economy). This is either something that needs to be considered right now, if someone has been made unemployed, or for those wondering what the post-coronavirus world of work will look like.One example is with business with both contract and permanent recruitment. Other examples include human resources, sales, marketing, data analysis and logistics.An example of how this transition might be manged is Komoio . This is a tool with which enables anyone to gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become a freelance-ready junior in their desired digital field, learning how to interact through digital media and how to create suitable digital content through different platforms.Komoio is a digital career guide, which can be tailored approach to its users’ skills and preferences. The main focus is young adults entering the workforce; it is also designed to provide a matching for any person seeking a digital job. More about Employment, Unemployment, Work, digital economy Employment Unemployment Work digital economy