Connection Silicon Valley: Putting Canada on the world stage

By By Jack Derricourt 1 hour ago in Business Joanne Fedeyko, CEO of Connection Silicon Valley, is serious about putting Canada on the map when it comes to innovation. For Connecting to the Valley All of Connection Silicon Valley’s work is to encourage Canadian entrepreneurs and investors to branch out in their thinking a little more and gain a global perspective on their innovative projects and practices. “I connect startups and corporates into Silicon Valley’s rich tech and innovation ecosystem to help them build and scale their business,” Fedeyko said. “The core of the work that I do is very custom and curated.” Fedeyko dissects what companies might need, problems they might solve, or who they might need to connect with. “It’s all about custom connections.” For startups, the biggest thing is funding and investors — but networking with other CEOs and founders can be a huge benefit. Speaking to the right Silicon Valley veteran can help founders determine things like pricing for their product, or even how to avoid a few pitfalls other CEOs have encountered in their previous experiences. For corporate clients, Fedeyko organizes trips where Canadian companies speak with investors, startups and thought leaders. Through these two-day trips, Canadian companies can learn best where businesses are investing their resources, and get a sense of how to future proof their brand in light of developing technologies. “When people come down to the Valley, light bulbs go off every single time," she said. “It’s eye-opening to see the ecosystem, the pace, the energy, the urgency, the plethora of technologies, and the collaborative nature. People have to see it, not just read about it, in order to grab some of the DNA that exists in the Valley.” HQ2 helps put Canada on the map Attitudes and perceptions of innovation in According to @KPMG's Global Innovation Report, #Toronto is ranked among the fastest-growing #tech innovation hubs, outpacing Silicon Valley & San Francisco: https://t.co/uXdXERJslG pic.twitter.com/l0Pq0G3WxA — NEXT Canada (@Next_Canada) April 2, 2018 .@Forbes reports: "If You Want To Launch a New Company, Head North To #Toronto" #InvestinCanada https://t.co/sclvUGJkvJ … @Toronto_Global @InvestOntario pic.twitter.com/OD1HfCaj8H — Invest in Canada (@invest_canada) April 1, 2018 With Toronto making the shortlist for Fedeyko says there’s been a subtle shift in how Canadian businesses approach Silicon Valley innovation, but that Amazon’s interest in Canada has been the biggest moment of realization she’s seen so far. “I think Amazon is one of the best things that could have happened to make Canada wake up.” The attention and competitive potential of Amazon has shifted the territory for Canadian businesses on the world stage. As the world’s attention turns towards Canadian entrepreneurs and founders, Canadian companies are looking to connect with the excitement of innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, and American founders are looking to get better acquainted with the vibrant world of Canadian tech businesses. That’s where Connection Silicon Valley comes in. Not a lot of people are doing this kind of work specifically for Canadian companies. For Fedeyko, it’s a question of passion. “I’m really doing it because I love my country and I want everyone to have the same sort of opportunities to connect with Silicon Valley like I do every day.” Connect with Connection Silicon Valley in Toronto Part of the Valley experience that Connection Silicon Valley is bringing to Canadians comes in the form of innovation immersion sessions. On April 24, Connection Silicon Valley is hosting a dinner for director-level business leaders to share an open dialogue about how disruption is changing the shape of business, and what’s holding companies back from embracing transformative change. “I’m incredibly passionate about helping Canadian companies be successful,” she told DX Journal in an interview. “Their success equals success in Canada. Ultimately, what I want to see is Canada on the global innovation stage as a major player.”For Fedeyko , a native of Northern Alberta, that means creating a bridge between Canadian business and the vibrant culture and approach of Silicon Valley. On April 24, Connection Silicon Valley is hosting a dinner for director-level business leaders to share an open dialogue about how disruption is changing the shape of business, and what's holding companies back from embracing transformative change.