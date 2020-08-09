Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business One area of the firm that normally faces more criticism than praise is the IT service (or help) desk. However, during the coronavirus it appears that more employees are supporting their IT colleagues and the additional efforts put in. It would seem, from a survey This is a significant shift from the sometimes adversarial relationship that workers and IT have struck with fellow employees in recent years. Commenting on the survey results, and using the findings as a way to champion IT departments around the world, is Snow Software’s Chief Architect, Cloud Management, Stockall tells Digital Journal that the COVID-19 crisis has required considerable efforts on the part of IT firms: “With organizations transitioning between remote and physical offices, IT teams are being tasked with keeping employees running as smoothly as possible with limited resources that also need to support hybrid ways of working." To enable this, Stockall says, IT department have needed to adapt: "While IT teams normally have a lot on their plates, the current climate requires a new level of agility and visibility to maintain business continuity than ever before." An example of such agility is with making better use of the cloud. Stockall notes: "Cloud technologies – whether infrastructure, storage or services – provide a level of flexibility and scalability to address many of the issues IT has to solve for, and when implemented properly, can offer business units the ability to manage it themselves, releasing IT from mundane and repetitive tasks." Concluding with praise for the IT function, Stockall sums up: "Being able to help their organization stay resilient, empower employees even from afar, and manage the ever growing list of technology issues are just a few reasons why IT teams are a vital part of any business. We salute these important individuals on SysAdmin Day, and hope many other organizations join us in recognizing their own IT heroes.” Coronavirus has seen a major increase in the level of home working undertaken. For remote working to function effectively, this has required considerable efforts on the part of workplace Information Technology (IT) departments. This includes supplying appropriate hardware and software, to maintaining connections, enforcing security, and responding to queries (from the more complicated to the simple).It would seem, from a survey conducted by Snow Software , that appreciation for the IT service desk has rinse. The survey data, which relates to the U.S. suggests there has been a positive change in attitude in the workforce since the pandemic started. This is borne out by the statistic that as organizations have relied more on IT to support their remote workforce, 82 percent of IT leaders have noticed positive changes in employee attitude, such as more empathy and more respect towards IT.This is a significant shift from the sometimes adversarial relationship that workers and IT have struck with fellow employees in recent years.Commenting on the survey results, and using the findings as a way to champion IT departments around the world, is Snow Software’s Chief Architect, Cloud Management, Jesse Stockall Stockall tells Digital Journal that the COVID-19 crisis has required considerable efforts on the part of IT firms: “With organizations transitioning between remote and physical offices, IT teams are being tasked with keeping employees running as smoothly as possible with limited resources that also need to support hybrid ways of working."To enable this, Stockall says, IT department have needed to adapt: "While IT teams normally have a lot on their plates, the current climate requires a new level of agility and visibility to maintain business continuity than ever before."An example of such agility is with making better use of the cloud. Stockall notes: "Cloud technologies – whether infrastructure, storage or services – provide a level of flexibility and scalability to address many of the issues IT has to solve for, and when implemented properly, can offer business units the ability to manage it themselves, releasing IT from mundane and repetitive tasks."Concluding with praise for the IT function, Stockall sums up: "Being able to help their organization stay resilient, empower employees even from afar, and manage the ever growing list of technology issues are just a few reasons why IT teams are a vital part of any business. We salute these important individuals on SysAdmin Day, and hope many other organizations join us in recognizing their own IT heroes.” More about Information technology, Covid19, IT service desks, coronavirus Information technolo... Covid19 IT service desks coronavirus