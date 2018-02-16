Email
Co-innovation space and lab opened in Silicon Valley

By Tim Sandle     8 hours ago in Business
San Fransisco - A new co-innovation space and laboratory, focused on helping startups achieve breakthroughs at scale, has opened up in Silicon Valley, devised by W. L. Gore & Associates.
W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has recently unveiled its expansion in Silicon Valley with an 11,000-square-foot co-innovation space and laboratory. Gore offers startups material science expertise, based on its long-history of exploring and implementing successful applications. Gore is has been involved with developing technologies like implants in the human body; clothing worn on expeditions to Mount Everest; ad electronic cables transmitting signals from Mars.
The type of space established by Gore is becoming popular in technology hubs. Whether they are termed incubators, co-working spaces, start-up spaces, innovation centers, maker spaces, research institutes, these represent just some of a growing portfolio of workspaces designed to nurture the process of innovation.
The newly opened innovation center has the aim of enriching the Silicon Valley startup community with collaborative partnerships and events. Three recent events have focused on aerospace and digital health. An upcoming aerospace initiative is [url=https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lightspeed-innovations-private-pitch-innovation-showcase-registration-41656909939?mc_cid=0f72fe8ec1&mc_eid=[UNIQID] t=_blank]the LightSpeed Accelerator Pitch and Innovation Showcase. This was conducted in partnership with LightSpeed Innovations, an accelerator formed to mentor and invest in aerospace tech startups. The event, taking place in February 2018, will start with 10 pre-selected aerospace startups, followed by company-investor meetings.
With healthcare, in March 2018 there will be the Digital Health Innovation Day 2.0. This is targeted at the Silicon Valley digital health community, focusing on to educating and inspiring startups and innovators, The event will explore digital health obstacles and digital health solutions in relation to product development.
In addition, Gore has entered into a digital health joint development agreement. Here the Gore Innovation Center has signed a joint development agreement and cash investment with digital health startup Kenzen. Gore engineers and scientists are working hand in hand with Kenzen to develop a comprehensive wearable monitoring system employing biosensor data and predictive modeling to anticipate avoidable injuries.
