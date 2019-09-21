Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business After being hit by a significant breach in the past years, Click2Gov, a self-service bill-pay portal for utilities, community development and parking tickets, suffers from another breach impacting over 20,000 payment records from eight cities. With previous data breach, hackers compromised systems running the Click2Gov self-service bill-payment portal in dozens of cities, a feat that The cities impacted are: Deerfield Beach, FL Palm Bay, FL Milton, FL Bakersfield, CA Coral Springs, FL Pocatello, ID Broken Arrow, OK Ames, IA Of the above list, Pocatello, ID and Broken Arrow, OK suffered a data breached for the first time. To understand how then attack may have occurred, Digital Journal caught up with Goodman notes that this issue shows the weaknesses affecting government IT systems: “Being the second time that Click2Gov suffers from a breach in their payment portals, proves that the portals’ system is still vulnerable." Although promises have been made to tighten up security, Goodman issues advice to users of the service: "Following this breach, users should regularly check their payment-card statements for any abnormal activity over the next several weeks." In terms of how the hack happened it remains unclear. The important thing, as Goodman notes is for services like Click2Gov to update their systems and to adopt a new cyber strategy: "Click2Gov and similar self-service billing and payment applications should employ security strategies and tools that support real-time, contextual and continuous security that detects unusual behavior and prompts further identity verifications, such as multifactor authentication (MFA)." He adds that: "Utilizing these strategies and tools puts more barriers between hackers and users’ payment information and sensitive data helping to maintain customer trust, while ensuring that breaches like this will not happen again.” The latest data breach impacting Click2Gov affects over 20,000 payment records from eight cities across the U.S., according to ZDNet . All eight cities were running up-to-date Click2Gov versions, and all hacks took place during August 2019. In addition, six of the cities had also suffered Click2Gov compromises in the first wave of attacks, in 2017 and 2018. Click2Gov is a popular software solution used by local governments in the U.S. for receiving parking tickets or taxes.With previous data breach, hackers compromised systems running the Click2Gov self-service bill-payment portal in dozens of cities, a feat that compromised 300,000 payment cards and generated nearly $2 million of revenueOf the above list, Pocatello, ID and Broken Arrow, OK suffered a data breached for the first time.To understand how then attack may have occurred, Digital Journal caught up with Ben Goodman , VP of global strategy and innovation, ForgeRock Goodman notes that this issue shows the weaknesses affecting government IT systems: “Being the second time that Click2Gov suffers from a breach in their payment portals, proves that the portals’ system is still vulnerable."Although promises have been made to tighten up security, Goodman issues advice to users of the service: "Following this breach, users should regularly check their payment-card statements for any abnormal activity over the next several weeks."In terms of how the hack happened it remains unclear. The important thing, as Goodman notes is for services like Click2Gov to update their systems and to adopt a new cyber strategy: "Click2Gov and similar self-service billing and payment applications should employ security strategies and tools that support real-time, contextual and continuous security that detects unusual behavior and prompts further identity verifications, such as multifactor authentication (MFA)."He adds that: "Utilizing these strategies and tools puts more barriers between hackers and users’ payment information and sensitive data helping to maintain customer trust, while ensuring that breaches like this will not happen again.” More about Click2Gov, Data, Data breach, Cybersecurity More news from Click2Gov Data Data breach Cybersecurity