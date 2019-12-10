Email
article imageCitrix says 2020 will be a year of experience-driven innovation

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Business
Emboldened by the tightest labour market the world has ever seen, employees are demanding a simpler, smarter, more flexible way to work. And in 2020, it looks as if they will get it, according to Citrix.
Citrix's analysts have has outlined four major predictions they see as being the future of work and technology in 2020. Through this, Citrix predicts that this will be a year of experience-driven innovation that will prioritize employees and their work more than ever. This comes at a time when employer expectations of digital skills are shifting from basic to advanced.
This is important because connected personnel tend to stick around and produce more, even without the most competitive wages.
This further shift in focus is towards a people-centric approach, and this trajectory will force business leaders to discover how and where their employees work best. Then, powered by modern technology, this insight has the potential to unlock a new way of working that offers higher levels of efficiency and flexibility.
The main predictions that the analysts, led by Ed Rodriguez, VP & GM of Canada for Citrix, have compiled for 2020 are:
Employee experience
According to Rodriguez, the employee experience is more important than ever, resulting in new methods of tracking behaviours that can inform new technologies and processes, ultimately improving the value of the organization.
Importance of human workflows
Technology will adapt to human workflows, enhancing how an individual wants to work and adapting to that individual through people-centric computing.
Home working - the new norm?
Working from home will become the new norm, allowing businesses to discover how and where their employees work best, providing flexible and accessible work environments powered by modern technology.
Cloud computing
Collective migration to hybrid cloud, enabling digital services to be more accessible, affordable, and capable than ever before.
