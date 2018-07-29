Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChinese scooter startup nabs $15 million in latest funding round

Listen | Print
By Lisa Cumming     2 hours ago in Business
Chinese personal transportation startup Immotor raised $15 million in their latest Series A funding round, the sum was announced Friday.
The round was led by Hyundai Motor Company. Yunqi Partners, Translink Capital, and GGV Capital also participated.
Immotor was founded by the ex-CEO and co-founder of Mophie, Daniel Huang.
According to ZDNet, Hyundai said that its investment in Immotor is part of a plan to develop last mile services in China.
The battery-powered Immotor Go.
The battery-powered Immotor Go.
Immotor
Immotor manufactures the Immotor Go, a portable, battery-powered scooter that has a SIM card, 3G and Bluetooth modules to connect the scooter to the user's phone to the Immotor Cloud.
With the Immotor Cloud, administrators can remotely control the maximum speed of each scooter, manage borrow requests, run a system performance check and restrict usage to a certain area using a "virtual fence."
Read More: Navigation startup for self-driving cars nabs $80 million
Immotor's Go scooters are run on the company's "Super Battery" that contains a chip that sends data from different internal sensors relating to battery charge, health, and temperature to the Immotor Cloud.
More about immotor, Scooter, China, Startup, News
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Why climate change is forcing coastal communities to retreat
Steel tariffs creating anger and chaos for U.S. companies
First rewarded crypto social network in development
Polar bear shot dead after wounding cruise ship worker
Tesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election
Violence flares up as Malians vote in key election
Amsterdam 'lawless jungle' at night, ombudsman warns
Zimbabwe's tainted election authority under fire again
Review: Dan Reynolds spreads love and acceptance at LoveLoud Festival Special