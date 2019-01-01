By By Ken Hanly 56 mins ago in Business During the last few years, millions of Chinese workers earned extra money by working as ride-hailing drivers. Driving around in China is a status symbol even at the price of having to pay off a car loan every month. Didi Chuxing Didi Chuxing has about 90 percent of China's e-hailing trips in 2017. Most of its drivers are part-time. Half of its drivers worked less than two hours a day according to a report by Bain and Company. The sharing economy The ride-sharing drivers are part of what is called the "sharing economy" that the Chinese government has been keen to promote. The phrase "sharing economy" is used vaguely to cover many different things. China includes shared platforms, from mobility to elderly care services under the sharing economy. The sector is expected to show a 30 percent annual growth over the next five years in many different fields such as agriculture, education, medical treatment, and care of the elderly. New regulations will make part-time driving expensive New regulations that came into effect January 1st 2019 bans drivers who do not have the required double licences. One of these licences is for drivers and the other one for the cars they use. The licences are intended to vet drivers more adequately than in the past. In certain cities the ride-hailing permit requires drivers to have a local residency permit allowing them to legally work in the area. Many drivers did not have these local permits but are migrant workers from rural areas. These drivers will become ineligible to drive using the ride-hailing apps Drivers will still be able to work as independent contractors. Didi’s dilemma Ride-hailing took off quickly as there was relatively lax regulation of the industry at first. Even companies such as Uber jumped into the rising business although it was later bought out by Didi. However, regulations have gradually increased. The latest tightening of regulations was no doubt partly caused by a reaction to the deaths of two DIdi passengers in 2017. The tighter regulations are causing a steep decline in driver and car numbers. In Nanjing alone, DIdi claims the regulations have weeded out more than 160,000 illegal vehicles according to local media. Did has to consider way to maintain a constant supply of drivers as the decline of cars and drivers leads to longer wait times for customers as well as dissatisfaction with the service. Didi is burning through cash Originally there were generous subsidies for users and drivers to help the industry grow, But now Didi lost $585 million in just the first half of 2018. Didi cannot afford to offer cash heavy incentives in the near term. Didi is offering test preparation for drivers to ensure a supply. 