By By Tim Sandle 10 hours ago in Business The Comisión Nacional de Energía de Chile, which manages the national grid throughout the South American country, is to implement blockchain technology to help authenticate information. Moreover it is hoped that blockchain technology will lead to an increased level of trust in the data provided in relation to investors, stakeholders, and consumers. Chile will implement the technology during March, 2018. In related energy and blockchain news, the company Robotina is setting out to reshape the way companies interact with traditional power networks. Consumers who elect to adopt Robotina's new Energy Management System device, can begin reducing their energy consumption. This is achieved by monitoring and optimizing the entire usage cycles. The device collects data which is used by Robotina to optimize consumption patterns. In return, The Comisión Nacional de Energía de Chile will use blockchain to authenticate data such as peripheral costs, normal market costs, fuel costs, and consistency with the country's sustainable power source law. According to spokesperson Andrés Romero, another important factor is with data security. Romero told BittrMint : "The National Energy Commission has decided to join this inventive innovation and we have decided to utilize blockchain as a computerized legal official, which will enable us to guarantee that the data we provide in the open information gateway has not been adjusted or changed and left an unalterable record of its reality," energy users earn a token through group energy purchases and data sales, which they can then use for additional services provided by Robotina. The issuing of tokens and all transactions are are captured through blockchain. Longer-term Robotina is aiming create a connected community. The consumers who sign up will benefit through reduced energy costs; Robotina aims to use the collected data to control usage and hence help to support a greener environment.