“Yes, we’re getting ready, but we obviously want to stay within what is legal and play it the right way,” CEO Dirk Van de Put said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street. ”
The multinational company is still very much in the early stages of exploring how CBD or cannabinoid, will fit into the company's future plans. However, for adults who think dunking a CBD-infused Oreo in a glass of milk would be really cool - Van de Put says the non-psychoactive compound in cannabis might not be a fit for the company’s family brands, but the company could add it to other items or even create new lines of products.
In a statement to Fox News,
a Mondelez spokesperson said: “Our current range of brands are family oriented and we don’t currently intend to bring any cannabis or CBD products under these brands. CBD-infused products are a rapidly evolving consumer space and we are studying this space and watching the regulatory environment.”
A number of startups are already selling CBD-infused food, and drinks, but companies like Mondelez and Coca-Cola are still sitting on the sidelines, waiting as U.S. health officials mull regulations.
“The space is not clear," Van de Put said. "It’s a bit clearer in non-food products. In food products, I’m hoping that the FDA will bring some clarity in the coming months.”
An Oreo and a cop of milk
Alec Perkins from Hoboken, USA
Fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. tested a CBD-infused cheeseburger in April and is still thinking of launching the menu item nationwide later this year. Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona beer, and Molson-0Coors have already invested in the CBD-infused beverages space.
Constellation
was the first major alcoholic beverage producer to jump on the cannabis-infused beverage bandwagon. The U.S. distributor for Corona beer disrupted the cannabis industry by taking a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corp. in October 2017 for $245 million.
In August 2018, Molson Coors Brewing announced its Canadian arm would make cannabis-infused drinks with Hydropothecary Corp. Additionally, Miami, Florida-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits LLC
announced a partnership with Aphria in May 2118. The company's Canadian subsidiary, Great North Distributors will be Aphria’s exclusive cannabis representative in Canada,