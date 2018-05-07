By By Karen Graham 22 mins ago in Business St. John's - On Monday, Canopy Growth VP Jeff Ryan and the provincial Industry Minister Chris Mitchelmore put shovels in the ground at the site of the company's future production facility in the White Hills area of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The "It's a really great day for Canopy and for St. John's," said Ryan, calling the agreement a major boost for the Newfoundland and Labrador economy. A marihuana plantation. A7nubis Ryan said the production facility would be hiring 145 employees, while Canopy Growth would need an additional 60 employees for the four retail locations in the province, once marijuana is legalized. Three retail stores will be located on Water Street and Kenmount Road in St. John's and Broadway in Corner Brook. The fourth retail store will be located at the production facility, reports As soon as it's legal, we will have those retail stores open," said Ryan. And Canopy Growth is moving ahead and will be holding a job fair next month to hire employees for the retail stores. The job fair will also have an educational component, Ryan added. Our goal here is to really be part of the community, to create jobs and at the same time sell cannabis in a very responsible way," he told reporters at Monday's event. When asked about prices for the marijuana products, Ryan told reporters prices had not been set, yet, and as for the products, they will probably include pre-rolled joints, cannabis oil, and flowered cannabis. "Stay tuned for a price list when the time is right," he said. Over a dozen EU countries have authorised the use of cannabis for medical purposes Robyn Beck, AFP/File Canopy Growth biggest stock on the planet Canopy Growth, the largest Canadian supplier of medical marijuana, is a The company's sales soared over 120 percent year over year in its latest quarter, mostly on medical marijuana sales, but with the legalization of recreational marijuana taking effect later this year, Canopy Growth should be well-positioned to capture a significant chunk of what is estimated to be a $6.0 billion market. And Canopy Growth is not just looking to expand in Canada, either. The company stepped into the medical marijuana market in Germany with its 2016 acquisition of MedCann. Canopy Growth has also expanded its operations further through partnerships and joint ventures into several other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Jamaica, and Spain. The next closest stock is GW Pharmaceuticals, a cannabinoid-focused biotech firm, with a market cap of $3.8 billion.The company's sales soared over 120 percent year over year in its latest quarter, mostly on medical marijuana sales, but with the legalization of recreational marijuana taking effect later this year, Canopy Growth should be well-positioned to capture a significant chunk of what is estimated to be a $6.0 billion market.And Canopy Growth is not just looking to expand in Canada, either. The company stepped into the medical marijuana market in Germany with its 2016 acquisition of MedCann. Canopy Growth has also expanded its operations further through partnerships and joint ventures into several other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Jamaica, and Spain.